Estithmar Holding Announces Completion Of 48.68% Stake Transfer In Shahba Bank To Masaref Holding, A Subsidiary Of Estithmar Capital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately USD 5 Bn, announced the completion of the transfer of a 48.68% stake in the share capital of Shahba Bank to Masaref Holding LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Estithmar Capital, Estithmar Holding's financial services and investments arm.

The stake was transferred from Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi and Ahli Trust Bank following the fulfilment of the required conditions and receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals, marking the formal completion of the transaction and moving it from agreement to execution.

The transaction marks a strategic milestone in Estithmar Holding's expansion in the financial services sector across the region, reflecting the Group's long-term investment vision and confidence in Syria's economic potential, as well as its commitment to supporting the development of the banking sector and strengthening its capacity to serve the national economy.

As a 48.68% shareholder in Shahba Bank, Masaref Holding intends to leverage its institutional expertise and capabilities to support the Bank's development, working alongside its Board of Directors and fellow shareholders to support the preparation and assessment of development proposals aimed at strengthening the Bank's financial, operational and technological capabilities.

Within this framework, Masaref Holding intends to support the assessment of a proposal increase in Shahba Bank's capital, aimed at strengthening the Bank's financial position and capacity to finance economic activity, while expanding its services to individuals, businesses, and small and medium-sized enterprises, in accordance with the applicable corporate and regulatory frameworks.

Masaref Holding intends to support the assessment of a proposal for the expansion of Shahba Bank's branch network, which could include opening new branches across a number of Syrian governorates, with a focus on areas with limited access to banking services, including Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Qamishli.

In parallel, Masaref Holding will support the preparation and assessment of proposals to enhance the Bank's portfolio of products and services for consumer and corporates segments, strengthen its trade finance, payment and remittance solutions, and broaden its banking offering for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The proposals under assessment may also include the modernization of banking and operational systems, the development of digital channels and services, and the strengthening of governance, compliance, risk management and cybersecurity frameworks, supporting greater operational efficiency, enhanced service quality and improved customer experience.

The proposals under assessment with the support of Masaref Holding may include the modernization of banking and operational systems, the development of digital channels and services, and the strengthening of governance, compliance, risk management and cybersecurity frameworks, contributing to greater operational efficiency, enhanced service quality and an improved customer experience. All such proposals will remain subject to feasibility studies, decisions by Shahba Bank's Board of Directors, approvals from the relevant General Assemblies, and the competent regulatory and supervisory authorities, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding, said:“This investment reflects our confidence in Syria's economic potential and Estithmar Holding's approach to pursuing strategic opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth. We have a long-term vision for Shahba Bank and aspire to strengthen its capabilities and support its continued development, enabling the Bank to deliver modern and effective banking services that meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses, while supporting the Syrian economy.”

Mohammad Safwat Raslan, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, said:“The entry of new institutional investment into the Syrian banking sector represents a positive step towards strengthening the sector's capabilities and its role in serving the national economy. We welcome credible investments that uphold strong standards of governance, compliance and risk management, while contributing to the transfer of expertise, the advancement of technological infrastructure and the expansion of banking services.”

He added:“We also welcome the assessment of initiatives and proposals that can contribute to building a stronger, more efficient and inclusive banking sector, provided that they are considered within established institutional and governance frameworks, fulfil all applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and obtain the necessary approvals from the competent authorities prior to their adoption or implementation.”

Basel Shaddad, Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said:“The Shahba Bank stake transfer is a decisive step that strengthens Estithmar Holding's leadership in the region's financial sector. With our market capitalization now above USD 5 billion, we are advancing our long‐term investment strategy with strong confidence in Syria's economic resurgence and in building institutions that support sustainable growth.”

He added:“Through Masaref Holding, we will contribute as a strategic shareholder, working alongside Shahba Bank's Board of Directors and fellow shareholders to support the preparation and assessment of proposals focused on the Bank's development and the strengthening of its financial, operational and technological capabilities, within its established corporate governance framework.”

Fadi Salim Al Faqih, Group Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Capital, said:“This investment marks the beginning of a new phase in our shareholding in Shahba Bank. Our focus, through Masaref Holding, will be to support the assessment of initiatives that can strengthen the Bank's financial position, broaden its banking offering and reach, and advance its operational and digital capabilities. Working with the Bank's Board of Directors and relevant governing bodies to develop and assess modern banking products and services that serve the Syrian economy and strengthen the Bank's position locally and internationally, in accordance with the established governance framework and respective authorities.”