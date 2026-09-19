Qatar Attends Meeting Of Senior Officials Committee Of GCC Economic, Development Affairs Authority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar participated in the 16th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was held today via videoconference.

Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah (pictured), Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, headed the Qatari side during the meeting, which was attended by Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Economy from the GCC member states.

The meeting discussed the latest developments and recommendations related to economic integration, particularly in advancing and implementing the shared economic visions among GCC countries. It also reviewed the annual report of the Office of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest to the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Separately, Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, participated in the 76th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Finance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, which was held yesterday, Wednesday, via videoconference. The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries from the GCC countries.

During the meeting, Their Excellencies discussed a number of topics, including the outcomes of the meeting of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks of the GCC, the results of the meetings of the GCC Customs Union Authority, and the outcomes of the meeting of the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Departments of the GCC and the outcomes of the Gulf Common Market Committee meeting. They emphasised the importance of continued coordination to enhance economic and developmental integration among the member states.

The meeting also reviewed the report of the General Secretariat on the measures taken in light of the current circumstances, as well as the progress report on negotiations of free trade agreements between the GCC and other countries and international blocs, and the programme for achieving economic unity among GCC states, in addition to a number of issues of common interest to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.