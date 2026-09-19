Qatar, Russia Sign Mou To Boost Technical Ties In Tax Administration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar and the Russian Federation signed a memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation in tax administration, aimed at exchanging expertise and knowledge and developing tax systems and practices in both countries.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Qatar, by Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al-Kuwari, President of the General Tax Authority, and on behalf of Russia by Daniil Egorov, Commissioner of the Federal Tax Service.

The MoU covers several areas of mutual interest, including technological development and digital transformation strategies, developing of a taxpayer-centred tax administration model, strengthening tax compliance frameworks, and developing tax collection and debt management strategies. It also provides for the exchange of expertise on tax incentives and future tax policies.

Cooperation also includes exchanging information and expertise; organising training programmes, seminars, working sessions and reciprocal visits; implementing joint initiatives and projects; and sharing technical expertise and developing staff skills. These efforts will contribute to strengthening institutional capabilities and enhancing tax administration efficiency in both countries.

The signing of the MoU reflects the General Tax Authority's commitment to expanding international cooperation and drawing on leading experiences and practices to further develop Qatar's tax system, enhance its efficiency and ensure alignment with international standards.