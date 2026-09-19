Spain's Economy Transforms From Crisis Casualty To Growth Leader: QNB

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Bank (QNB) said the Spanish economy has transformed itself from crisis casualty to growth leader, with structural reforms in recent years reshaping the economy's prospects.

In its weekly commentary, QNB explained that Spain, once considered one of Europe's most vulnerable economies, has now emerged as one of its most dynamic, demonstrating that even the continent's hardest-hit economies can, over time and through reform, stage a durable recovery.

The report noted that challenges nevertheless remain, as unemployment is still high by European standards, public debt is approaching 100% of GDP, and sustaining strong productivity growth over the long term remains challenging.

The report recalled that the Spanish economy once exemplified the economic malaise experienced across Europe in recent years. In the aftermath of a collapsed housing bubble and the Euro area sovereign debt crisis, Spain was grouped among the vulnerable peripheral economies whose solvency markets openly questioned. Unemployment peaked at over 26% in 2013, the banking system required a EUR 100 billion rescue, and the public deficit had reached double digits.

Today, the picture could hardly be more different, the report said. Spain has become one of the best-performing advanced economies, expanding by 3.2% in 2024 and 2.8% in 2025, far outpacing a Euro area growing at little more than 1%. It is expected to lead the currency bloc again in 2026.

The report noted that this turnaround reflects a combination of a hard-won structural adjustment and favorable tailwinds that have reshaped the Spanish growth model. Once overly reliant on construction and vulnerable to external shocks, the economy today rests on a broader and more resilient base.

In its weekly commentary, QNB discussed three factors behind Spain's transformation: a more competitive and diversified export base, a demographic and labor-market revival, and supportive investment and energy dynamics.

QNB noted that painful post-crisis adjustment restored competitiveness and broadened the economy's export base. In the years after 2010, sweeping labor-market reforms were introduced that promoted stable, permanent employment. Wage moderation also drove down unit labor costs, making Spanish firms more competitive internationally and fueling an export recovery.

QNB also noted that the government restructured and merged fragile regional savings banks, which helped stabilise the financial sector. Spain also positioned itself as a major hub for foreign greenfield projects and tech talent, aided by digital nomad initiatives.

The report added that these improvements allowed the Spanish economy to expand to higher value-added services exports in areas such as finance, information technology and professional services. The result was an economy more diversified and better insulated from shocks, and a shifting from historical chronic trade deficits to posting record current account surpluses.

On the demographic and labor-market revival that became a powerful engine for growth, QNB said: "Where the Global Financial Crisis destroyed more than three million jobs, employment has since rebounded to record highs, and unemployment, though still among the highest in the Euro area, has fallen to around 10%, less than half its 2013 peak. A significant driver has been immigration of highly skilled labor, mainly from culturally adjacent Latin America."

This expanded the working-age population and labor force at a time when much of Europe was ageing and shrinking, it added. This inflow of workers also supported consumption, eased skilled labor shortages and lifted the economy's overall growth potential, helping Spain achieve some of the strongest productivity gains among Europe's largest economies in recent years.

QNB pointed out that supportive investment and energy dynamics have reinforced the recovery. Spain is a major beneficiary of the European Union's post-pandemic recovery program, which is channeling substantial funds into investment and modernization across the economy.

The bank added that the country's heavy investment in renewable energy and its limited reliance on imported gas cushioned it from the worst of the recent energy price shocks that weighed so heavily on more energy-dependent neighbors such as Germany.

Combined with healthier household and corporate balance sheets after years of deleveraging, these factors have underpinned robust domestic demand while keeping the public finances on a gradually improving path, with the debt ratio now declining.