Growing Exhibitors At Semicon India Reflect Faith In Ecosystem: ICEA

Growing Faith in India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

The growing number of exhibitors at Semicon India reflects increasing faith in the country's semiconductor ecosystem, while India's progress in building the sector over the past five years has been rapid, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026, he said the latest edition of Semicon was“far stronger than the earlier editions”, pointing to the significant increase in exhibitors as a sign of growing interest in India's semiconductor development.

“You saw the big list of exhibitors. So it has grown tremendously. And that is a vindication of the faith in India, that India is doing the right things,” Mohindroo said.

Rapid Progress in a Foundational Sector

He said India's semiconductor ecosystem is still in a learning phase, with academia, students, industry, industry associations, the Central and state governments all contributing to its development.“There is, it's evolved tremendously over the last five years and, you know, India is still in the learning stage as far as semiconductor is concerned,” he said.

Mohindroo said the pace of progress has been significant compared with the time taken by other countries to build their semiconductor capabilities.“What other countries have taken a few decades to achieve, we have in half a decade, we have achieved a lot,” he said.

He also said the government and industry are investing in semiconductors as a foundational sector for electronics, with the latest developments reflecting a broader effort to build India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Future Vision: Synergizing Industry Events

Looking ahead, ICEA is rolling out a national event, the Bharat Electronic Manufacturing and Export Summit, which will be held in February and will cover all verticals of the electronics industry, Mohindroo said.

“It will happen in February and it will be a very, very strong event. It will cover all verticals of electronics,” he said.

The association also sees scope for greater coordination between major industry events in the future. Mohindroo said the Bharat Electronics Show, Semicon and potentially other events could be held alongside each other to create greater synergy for foreign visitors, exhibitors and domestic companies.

“And the vision is that in future the Bharat Electronics Show and Semicon and maybe some other events can happen alongside so that there is a lot of synergy,” he said.

He said such coordination could strengthen engagement between international participants and India's domestic electronics industry as the country's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem continues to develop. (ANI)

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