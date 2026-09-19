Army Chief's Russia Visit Boosts Defence Ties, Capability Development

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth concluded his three-day official visit to Russia on September 18, with engagements focused on capability development, training exchanges, artillery modernisation and sharing of operational experience.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

The visit provided fresh impetus to India-Russia defence cooperation through substantive engagements with senior Russian military leadership and visits to key military institutions. In Moscow, the COAS interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation. The discussions covered joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for expanding military-to-military engagement.

At the Headquarters of the Russian Land Forces, the COAS exchanged perspectives on contemporary military developments and discussed measures to deepen cooperation between the two Armies, particularly in training, capability development and sharing of professional experience.

Visit to St. Petersburg

During his visit to St. Petersburg, General Dhiraj Seth visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interacted with its faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of Artillery. He was also accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the historic Peter and Paul Fortress.

Reinforcing Bilateral Trust

The COAS received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The visit reinforced the enduring trust between India and Russia and underlined the shared commitment to sustained military diplomacy, institutional exchanges and mutually beneficial professional cooperation.

Deepening Military Engagements

Earlier, as India and Russia continue to deepen their military engagements during the visit of COAS General Dhiraj, the two countries held talks to expand the ambit of cooperation in areas such as training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two armies.

On Wednesday, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth began an official three-day visit to Russia aimed at further strengthening the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation. (ANI)

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