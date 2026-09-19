Golmaal 5 Is Back! Rohit Shetty Announces 2027 Release For Sequel

All the 'Golmaal' fans who have been waiting for an update on the next chapter of the comedy franchise finally have a release date to look forward to. Rohit Shetty has announced that 'Golmaal 5' will hit theatres on January 8, 2027, bringing Ajay Devgn, and the rest of the gang back to the big screen.

'Golmaal 5' Release Date and Cast Announced

Rohit Shetty announced the release date on social media on Saturday along with a teaser for the fifth film in the popular franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. Sharing the announcement, Rohit Shetty wrote,“LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE 8TH JAN 2027.” Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

The makers also shared a message announcing the return of the franchise, saying,“2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal! Get ready for the madness as Golmaal 5 arrives in cinemas on 8th January 2027! New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!”

A Look Back at the Golmaal Franchise

The OG 'Golmaal' was released in 2006 and starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor. The film went on to become a popular comedy and was followed by three more instalments.

Akshay Kumar Joins the Golmaal Gang

Rohit Shetty had earlier announced Akshay Kumar's addition to the fifth instalment in March this year. In the announcement video, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor are seen celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Akshay then makes a surprise appearance.

The upcoming film marks the return of the 'Golmaal' gang to theatres nearly a decade after the release of 'Golmaal Again' in 2017.

The storyline of 'Golmaal 5' is currently being kept under wraps.

'Golmaal 5' is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series. (ANI)

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