Kerala CM VD Satheesan Meets S Jaishankar, Discusses NRI Welfare

CM Satheesan meets Jaishankar on NRI welfare

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held discussions on issues concerning the welfare and support of the Non-Resident Keralite community across the globe.

In a post on X, Keralam CM said,“Our discussions focused on the welfare of the NRI community. Had a productive meeting with Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar Ji” Had a productive meeting with Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar Ji Discussed key issues concerning the welfare and support of the Non-Resident Keralite community across the globe, including consular assistance and prompt grievance redressal. The well-being of... twitter/nwhWbCvXO6 - V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 19, 2026

“Discussed key issues concerning the welfare and support of the Non-Resident Keralite community across the globe, including consular assistance and prompt grievance redressal. The well-being of our Pravasi community remains our top priority,” the post read.

Jaishankar also shared a post on X regarding the meeting and said,“Glad to meet Chief Minister of Keralam @vdsatheesanji this morning. Our discussions focused on the welfare of the NRI community.” Glad to meet Chief Minister of Keralam @vdsatheesan ji this morning. Our discussions focused on the welfare of the NRI community. twitter/1W0qsQ6gM1 - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2026

Meeting with Palestinian Ambassador

A day earlier, CM Satheesan met Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh in New Delhi.

“Met with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India, H.E. Abdullah Abu Shawesh, in New Delhi today, accompanied by Shri Haris Beeran MP,” Satheesan said in a post on X.

Speaking to ANI, Abu Shawesh said the meeting was held amid discussions on strengthening ties between Palestine and Kerala and exploring possible programmes between the two sides.

He described the interaction with Satheesan as his first meeting with the Chief Minister and called it“a pleasure and an honour.”

The Palestinian envoy also addressed the issue of historical ties between India and Palestine, saying there was a need to preserve what he described as the shared historical record of the two sides.

“Today, we convened this important press conference to address what we see as Israel's continued attempt to falsify history-particularly a history that is shared between Palestine and India,” Abu Shawesh said.

“It is time for Palestinians and Indians to stand together in preserving the accuracy of their shared historical record,” he added.

(ANI)

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