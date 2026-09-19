Brydon Carse Cleared Of Assault Charges By Police, Investigation Dropped

England pacer Brydon Carse will not be facing any charges for an alleged assault after Derbyshire Police dropped its investigation into the case, reported Cricinfo.

Background of Arrest and England Omission

Last month, footage emerged of the English fast bowler in handcuffs, having been arrested on suspicion of behaving disorderly while drunk, and officers were called to Molly Malones in Wardwick, Derby. He was de-arrested, but was dropped from England's Test squad for the home Test series against Pakistan, which the hosts won 3-0. With the scrutiny higher than ever in England's drinking/clubbing culture that has witnessed incidents involving white-ball captain Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, former Test skipper Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson and Carse, the pacer was also not picked up for the T20Is and ODIs at home against Sri Lanka, a series which is currently in progress.

Police Close Investigation

After inquiry, as per Cricinfo, it was found out that the alleged victim did not want to make any complaints and hence no further action was taken.

A statement from police read, as quoted by Cricinfo, "An investigation into reports of an assault in Derby city centre has been closed. Officers attended Molly Malones in the Wardwick, Derby, in the early hours of Sunday, 23 August. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was then de-arrested after his details were taken by officers."

Cricket Regulator to Launch Investigation

Now, Carse will be subjected to an investigation from the Cricket Regulator. When the incident took place, the fast bowling all-rounder had been playing County Cricket for Durham and was in the squad for the first two Tests against Pakistan. His current central contract with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will expire in September 2027.

Team Management Reaction and County Update

Following the incident, the newly-appointed Test captain Joe Root remarked that he was "hacked off". Last week, England's white-ball coach Brendon McCullum said that Carse "needs to get his house in order", following a statement from ECB on his non-selection, which stated that he must "work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset".

Carse has been featuring in the County Championship for Durham after the incident, but he did not feature in the latest round match against Worcestershire, with the county saying he was "unwell". He was not in the team photo as well, when Durham lifted the Championship Division Two title on Friday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)