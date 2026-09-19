MP CM Distributes Scooties To Over 7,400 Meritorious Students

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday distributed scooties to more than 7,400 meritorious Class 12 students under the 'Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana' at a state-level programme in Bhopal.

During the programme held at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in the state capital, the Chief Minister also viewed artworks created by students and interacted with them. Additionally, he also took a ride on a scooty and extended his best wishes to the students for their future.

CM Yadav on Student Motivation

CM Yadav symbolically distributed scooty to some students in Bhopal and the remaining students received the financial assistance of up to Rs 90,000 for petrol-powered scooties and up to Rs 1.20 lakh for e-scooties.“Today, our government launched a programme to provide scooters to top-performing students from the government schools, based on the scheme we had announced. The petrol-powered scooters cost approximately Rs 90,000, while those opting for electric vehicles receive scooters worth up to Rs 1.20 lakh. This financial commitment aims to encourage students from government schools to channel their talent, potential and capabilities for the benefit of the nation, the state and society, while also motivating others,” Yadav said.

Highlighting other educational initiatives of the state government, the Chief Minister said,“I am delighted to note that on September 1, the School Education Department and the Tribal Welfare Department distributed laptops to 1.45 lakh students.”

The Chief Minister added the government schemes had helped create opportunities for the youth and strengthen public confidence in the state government.“Our government has earned the public's trust through its schemes-driving the state's progress and creating opportunities for the youth. A remarkable outcome of these initiatives is that students from government schools are now outperforming their private school counterparts in state board examinations,” he said.

About the Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana

Under the scheme, eligible students securing the first position in their respective schools with at least 70 per cent marks in Class 12 in their first attempt receive financial assistance of up to Rs 90,000 for petrol-powered scooties and up to Rs 1.20 lakh for e-scooties. Students from all streams are covered under the scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana recognises students' academic achievements while supporting their pursuit of higher education. By encouraging students in government schools to perform better, the initiative is also helping strengthen their engagement with education and participation in higher studies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)