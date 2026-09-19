Fuel For Thought: Keeta Meets The MESTOUR Method At M7

MENAFN - Gulf Times) There are certain creative disciplines where technique is only the beginning; where years spent observing, experimenting and working at the highest levels eventually develop into something far more instinctive, a method of seeing, understanding and creating. This October, Keeta joins internationally established artistic director Ilham Mestour as hospitality partner for The MESTOUR Method, bringing together food and creativity as the advanced, invitation-based masterclass for professional hairstylists arrives at M7 Creative Space from October 11–15.

Developed through decades of Mestour's work across luxury fashion, editorial and celebrity styling, the five-day programme moves beyond the mechanics of hairstyling to explore artistic judgement, precision and the professional standards behind the craft. With places intentionally limited and participants selected through a formal application process, it is designed for working professionals looking not simply to learn another technique, but to challenge and further refine their own creative language.

For Keeta, supporting the programme is also part of a wider interest in the communities shaping contemporary Doha. As hospitality partner throughout the five days, the brand will support the experience at M7, entering a rather interesting intersection where food meets fashion, design, education and creative exchange.

“Creativity has an extraordinary way of moving between disciplines, and we believe the most interesting communities are built when those worlds are given opportunities to meet,” says Jane Liu, General Manager of Keeta Qatar.“For Keeta, supporting The MESTOUR Method is about contributing to an environment that encourages talent, learning and creative exchange. As we grow in Qatar, we want our presence to extend beyond the service we provide every day and into the ideas, people and creative communities that continue to shape the country.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Ilham Mestour, Founder and Creative Director, The MESTOUR Method, said,“Talent flourishes when vision is met with meaningful support. Keeta's partnership allows us to turn creativity into education, confidence and real opportunity, empowering a new generation of talent to contribute to Qatar's growing creative and cultural landscape.”

For Keeta, the collaboration also continues a growing conversation with the creative communities shaping Doha. As part of its first anniversary in Qatar, the brand collaborated with Qatari artist Mubarak Al Thani on We Are Doha, a visual tribute to the city that reimagined its architecture, structures and everyday movement through art. The MESTOUR Method takes that engagement into another creative discipline altogether, using hospitality as an enabler of talent, learning and exchange, while bringing international expertise into conversation with Qatar's evolving creative landscape.

Keeta Qatar MESTOUR Method at M7