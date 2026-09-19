Qatar Takes Steadfast Peace Push To UN

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will put mediation, regional de-escalation and the protection of international law at the heart of its participation in the UN General Assembly this month, reaffirming its determination to pursue peaceful solutions despite the crises confronting the region.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said Qatar had completed preparations for high-level participation in the General Assembly's 81st session in New York.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said the country would continue its mediation efforts despite regional challenges, with an agenda focused on international peace and security, humanitarian assistance and restoring confidence in multilateral co-operation.

The gathering, being held under the theme“Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All”, comes against a critical international backdrop following regional tensions since February.

Dr al-Ansari said Qatari officials would hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with counterparts from around the world and representatives of international and regional organisations.

The discussions will explore ways to deepen strategic partnerships, expand co-operation and open new avenues for engagement, alongside efforts to ease regional and international tensions and pave the way for stability and sustainable peace.

Qatar's priorities will include promoting dialogue and mediation, upholding international law and the UN Charter, strengthening multilateralism and supporting sustainable development.

Ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches the countries and communities most in need will also feature prominently, he said.

The agenda builds on Qatar's record of facilitating negotiations across conflicts, with diplomatic efforts extending from ceasefire talks in Gaza to peace negotiations in Africa and the reunification of families separated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

In Gaza, Qatar worked with Egypt and the US to mediate the ceasefire agreement that took effect in January 2025, providing for a phased exchange of hostages and prisoners. That agreement followed the temporary truce brokered in November 2023, which enabled releases and increased humanitarian access. The negotiations illustrated both the practical value of mediation and the difficulty of translating temporary arrangements into a lasting settlement. Background: November 2023 truce, January 2025 agreement.

Qatar's engagement in Africa has similarly combined efforts to bring adversaries together with follow-up negotiations aimed at implementing their commitments.

In July 2025, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's government and the AFC/M23 rebel alliance signed a declaration of principles in Doha, setting out commitments intended to advance a negotiated settlement to the conflict in eastern Congo.

Further Doha talks produced arrangements for monitoring a ceasefire. In February 2026, Qatar announced plans for a UN monitoring team to deploy to Uvira, following negotiations on implementing the monitoring mechanism and renewed commitments to a broader peace framework. Continued fighting underscored the challenges facing that process.

Alongside these political negotiations, Qatar has pursued humanitarian mediation between Russia and Ukraine, helping children separated by the conflict return to their families.

Addressing an international meeting in May 2026, Qatar reported that its efforts had reunited 87 Ukrainian children with their families through more than 14 humanitarian operations conducted in co-ordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross. Doha has also facilitated the return of Russian children to their relatives. Background: Ukrainian children, family reunifications.

These initiatives demonstrate how sustained contact between opposing sides can secure humanitarian gains even when a wider political settlement remains elusive.

The same emphasis on dialogue was evident at this week's meeting of the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee's Implementation Monitoring Mechanism in Doha.

Both countries expressed serious concern over renewed hostilities involving the US and Iran and stressed the importance of diplomacy in achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution.

They also commended Qatar's sustained efforts to facilitate dialogue and regional de-escalation.

Their call for safe, unimpeded and continuous transit through the Strait of Hormuz highlighted the wider stakes of the diplomatic effort, linking regional stability to the security of international shipping and trade.

In New York, Qatar's planned meetings will bring those concerns into a broader international discussion, alongside its stated commitment to keep mediation active, strengthen the international system and ensure humanitarian needs remain central to the response to conflict.

UN General Assembly mediation efforts humanitarian assistance