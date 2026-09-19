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QEF Names Al-Thawadi As Advisory Board Co-Chair

QEF Names Al-Thawadi As Advisory Board Co-Chair


2026-09-19 04:40:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, has appointed His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah al-Thawadi and Kevin Sheekey as co-chairs of its Global Advisory Board.

The appointments were announced in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. HE al-Thawadi is managing director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, while Sheekey is global head of external relations at Bloomberg LP.

The forum also announced its board members for 2026-2027, drawn from global business and policy circles.

HE al-Thawadi said he looked forward to working with fellow board members to further strengthen the forum's standing, noting its growth into one of the world's leading economic summits, reflecting Qatar's ambitions and the needs of international participants.

Bloomberg Media chief executive Karen Saltser said the co-chairs brought valuable expertise in global markets, policy and investment that would enrich the forum's agenda and deepen its impact as global decision-makers gather at a pivotal time for the world economy.

Qatar Economic Forum Bloomberg Ministry of Commerce and Industry Global Advisory Board

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Gulf Times

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