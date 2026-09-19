Call For Tougher Action Against Illegal Bird-Calling Devices

Environmentalists and wildlife experts have called for tighter restrictions on the import and sale of bird-calling devices, warning that their misuse could facilitate excessive hunting and disrupt wildlife and migratory patterns.

The calls followed the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC)'s seizure of a number of prohibited bird-calling devices, locally known as“sawyat”, in Al Reem Biosphere Reserve.

Environmentalists welcomed the enforcement action, saying that it showed the importance of regular inspections and strict enforcement of regulations to protect wildlife, biodiversity and natural resources.

The issue has come into focus as Qatar's 2026-27 migratory bird hunting season began on September 1 and is scheduled to continue until February 15, 2027, under Ministerial Decision No. 7 of 2026.

The decision specifies which bird species may be hunted and which hunting methods are permitted, while prohibiting the use of devices that imitate bird calls.

Environmental expert Dr Youssef al-Kazem praised the inspectors' efforts and urged hunters and the public to act responsibly, stressing that protecting Qatar's wildlife is a shared responsibility.

He also called for firm action against illegal hunting and the use of prohibited equipment, saying that effective enforcement and deterrence are necessary to prevent practices that could threaten ecological balance.

Environmental researcher Hamad al-Khulaifi described the seizure of the devices as an important enforcement measure.

He said bird-call devices could concentrate birds in particular locations, potentially increasing hunting pressure and interfering with their natural movements and seasonal migration.

Al-Khulaifi also suggested that, where technically appropriate, such audio technology should be restricted to scientific research and officially authorised purposes rather than being made available for hunting.

Hunting enthusiast Khalid al-Abbasi likewise welcomed the ministry's inspection efforts and called for tighter controls on the import and commercial sale of bird-calling devices.

He also advocated stronger penalties for violations and greater awareness among hunters and enthusiasts of the potential ecological consequences of excessive hunting.

The enforcement action is particularly significant in Al Reem Biosphere Reserve, one of Qatar's major protected areas.

Located in northwestern Qatar about 65km west of Doha, the reserve covers roughly 10% of the country's land area and is known for its limestone formations, coastal habitats, meadows and vegetation.

It was established as a protected area in 2005.

Qatar's wider conservation network further underscores the importance of protecting habitats used by wildlife and migratory species.

The ministry says land-based nature reserves account for about 27% of the country's land area, with 12 reserves and more than 1,273 rawdat, or natural meadows, supporting diverse plant and animal life.

Qatar also lies along important migratory routes for birds.

The MoECC's land protection authorities monitor wildlife, detect unauthorised hunting practices, and enforce environmental regulations in protected and wild areas.

The calls for tighter controls therefore extend beyond the devices themselves, highlighting the broader need to balance regulated hunting with protecting Qatar's wildlife and the habitats that sustain migratory species.