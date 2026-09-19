Justice Ministry Welcomes Qatar's Accession To Hague Conference On Private International Law

The Ministry of Justice has embraced Qatar's accession to the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) as a reflection of the country's keenness to foster international legal and judicial co-operation.

On Thursday Qatar deposited its instrument of acceptance of the HCCH Statute, formally becoming the 95th member of the organisation.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement yesterday that membership would strengthen Qatar's participation in international legal co-operation and contribute to the development of common rules governing cross-border civil, commercial and family matters.

The statement added that the move would also provide opportunities for Doha to boost its presence in the global legal forums.

It commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' efforts in preparing and completing Qatar's application to join the organisation.

The Hague Conference, established in 1893, develops international legal frameworks aimed at resolving conflicts of laws and facilitating judicial co-operation between countries. – QNA