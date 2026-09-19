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The British Employment Appeal Tribunal Verdict: Anti-Zionism Is Not Antisemitism
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The British Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) delivered a landmark judgment on August 4, 2026, upholding the finding that the University of Bristol unlawfully dismissed Professor David Miller and discriminated against him because of his anti-Zionist beliefs.
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