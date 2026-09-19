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Was The War On Iran Inevitable Or An Israeli Deception?

Was The War On Iran Inevitable Or An Israeli Deception?


2026-09-19 04:40:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gary Samore, Professor of the Practice in Politics at Brandeis University, will unpack why the US-Israel war over Iran happened and whether it was inevitable, or whether Trump was deceived into thinking the war would be short and that he would reap the glory of ending 47 years of animosity with Iran.

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Gulf Times

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