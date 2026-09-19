Qatar, Saudi To Enhance Cooperation
The meeting was held within the framework of the fourth meeting of the Security and Military Committee established under the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.
blade-->
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the items on the agenda and ways to further strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” and the Saudi Minister of Interior signed the minutes of the fourth meeting of the Security and Military Committee under the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.Security and Military Committee Minister of Interior Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment