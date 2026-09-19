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Qatar, Saudi To Enhance Cooperation

Qatar, Saudi To Enhance Cooperation


2026-09-19 04:40:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya”, met with his brother, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh.

The meeting was held within the framework of the fourth meeting of the Security and Military Committee established under the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

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During the meeting, the two sides discussed the items on the agenda and ways to further strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” and the Saudi Minister of Interior signed the minutes of the fourth meeting of the Security and Military Committee under the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

Security and Military Committee Minister of Interior Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council

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Gulf Times

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