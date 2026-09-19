Qatar, Singapore Urge Safe Hormuz Passage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Singapore have called for the restoration of safe, unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz and urged dialogue to resolve renewed hostilities involving the US and Iran, warning of threats to maritime security and global trade.

The two countries underscored the need to protect shipping and uphold freedom of navigation during the third meeting of the Implementation Monitoring Mechanism of the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee in Doha.

His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and Singapore's Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan co-chaired the meeting. Singapore's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim also participated.

Expressing serious concern over developments in the Middle East, both sides stressed that dialogue and diplomacy were essential to achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict. They commended Qatar's sustained diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue and ease regional tensions.

They also voiced concern over threats to international shipping, including Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which have disrupted trade and endangered the safety and freedom of navigation.

Both sides said navigational rights and freedoms must be upheld in accordance with international law, as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They also stressed the need to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

They called for safe, unimpeded and continuous transit passage for vessels and aircraft through the Strait of Hormuz, a strait used for international navigation.

On bilateral co-operation, the two sides reviewed progress across six technical working committees covering information and communications technology, security, business, legal affairs, sustainability and social development.

They reaffirmed the High-Level Joint Committee's role as the principal platform for setting the strategic direction of relations, with the Implementation Monitoring Mechanism ensuring regular follow-up and translating decisions and agreements into practical results.

The meeting also backed stronger co-operation between Singapore and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), including an upgrade of the existing GCC-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

Both sides welcomed Qatar's admission as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in July 2026.

They looked forward to the Asean-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly's high-level week in New York in September 2026. Singapore, as co-ordinator for Asean-GCC relations, and Bahrain, as GCC president, will co-chair the meeting.

The two countries supported stronger trade and investment flows between the regions, including through ongoing discussions on an Asean-GCC free trade agreement, as called for in the Joint Declaration on Economic Co-operation adopted at the second Asean-GCC Summit in May 2025.

They also looked forward to advancing regional co-operation at the third Asean-GCC Summit during Singapore's Asean chairmanship in 2027.

Reaffirming their warm and longstanding relations, both sides welcomed the exchange of high-level visits that has helped expand bilateral co-operation.

These included then Singapore president Halimah Yacob's state visit to Qatar in June 2023 and the visit of His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani to Singapore in August that year.

Singapore's Senior Minister, Co-ordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam visited Qatar in February 2026, followed by Balakrishnan in May.

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani and His Excellency Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri made separate visits to Singapore in May and July 2026, respectively.

The Singaporean delegation reiterated its condolences on the passing of His Highness the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, recalling his distinguished contribution to bilateral relations, particularly the establishment of the High-Level Joint Committee in 2006.

Singapore will host the mechanism's fourth meeting in 2027.

Strait of Hormuz Maritime Security global trade diplomatic efforts