Shiptobox Expands AI Global Shopping Platform Ahead Of Black Friday

AI-Powered One-Checkout Global Shopping

Shop U.S. Stores and Deliver Worldwide

Consolidate Purchases into Fewer Packages

One Platform from Shopping to Delivery

ShipToBox

Consumers, businesses and resellers can shop U.S. stores, use one checkout, consolidate packages and arrange domestic or worldwide delivery.

- ShipToBox

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipToBox today announced the expansion of its AI-powered global shopping platform ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the year-end holiday shopping season.

The platform enables consumers, businesses and resellers to shop eligible U.S. stores, submit products from multiple retailers through one checkout, manage payments, consolidate packages and arrange domestic or worldwide delivery through one connected digital experience.

ShipToBox combines online shopping assistance, a qualifying tax-free U.S. address, Buy For Me services, package management, mail forwarding, package consolidation, package splitting, digital payments and multi-carrier delivery coordination.

Instead of creating separate accounts, repeatedly entering payment information and independently managing orders from multiple retailers, customers can submit eligible product links and coordinate purchasing through ShipToBox.

“ShipToBox brings U.S. shopping, one checkout, secure payments, package consolidation and worldwide delivery together-helping consumers and businesses buy, sell and grow globally,” said Mike Ulker, CEO.

ONE CHECKOUT FOR MULTIPLE U.S. STORES

One checkout is a central advantage of the ShipToBox platform.

Customers can copy and paste eligible product links from different U.S. retailers, provide details such as size, color and quantity, and submit a consolidated purchase request through one online workflow.

ShipToBox can coordinate approved purchases, receive packages at its U.S. facility, identify them within the customer's account and prepare them for consolidation, splitting, pickup or delivery.

The connected experience brings together:

Product-link submission

Buy For Me purchasing assistance

Consolidated checkout and payment

Package receipt and identification

Package consolidation and repacking

Package splitting for multiple recipients

Shipping-document preparation

Carrier-service selection

Digital notifications and tracking

Domestic and international delivery coordination

This approach helps customers avoid managing separate shopping, payment, warehouse and delivery systems.

SHOP POPULAR U.S. STORES

Customers can submit eligible product links from popular U.S. retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Target, Macy's and Best Buy, as well as thousands of other online stores.

Instead of creating and managing separate accounts, payment information and checkout processes for multiple retailers, customers can organize eligible purchases through ShipToBox's consolidated shopping workflow.

Popular shopping categories may include:

Laptops, computers and electronics

Gaming consoles, equipment and accessories

Baby products, clothing and toys

Cosmetics, beauty and personal-care products

Vitamins and eligible health products

Watches, jewelry and accessories

Handbags, backpacks and luggage

Shoes, clothing and fashion

Gifts and holiday merchandise

Replacement parts and business supplies

Product availability depends on each retailer's policies. Certain electronics, batteries, cosmetics, liquids, vitamins, supplements and other regulated products may be restricted by merchants, carriers, export rules or destination-country import requirements.

ShipToBox is an independent shopping and delivery platform and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by the retailers identified above. All retailer names and trademarks belong to their respective owners.

BUILT FOR U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

ShipToBox addresses different challenges faced by domestic and international customers.

International customers can access eligible U.S. products when retailers do not accept their payment methods, provide international checkout or deliver directly to their countries.

U.S. customers can purchase from multiple stores, combine eligible orders, reduce unnecessary packaging and arrange delivery to themselves, their businesses or approved customers.

Customers can also purchase eligible products for resale, send inventory to ShipToBox, divide bulk orders and arrange domestic or international delivery to end customers.

Product availability, purchase limitations, retailer policies and resale requirements continue to apply.

AI-POWERED SHOP-AND-SHIP COMMERCE

ShipToBox uses intelligent automation to connect product requests, customer information, payments, package records and delivery options.

AI-assisted workflows can help organize purchasing information, streamline administrative tasks, improve package visibility and coordinate activity among customers, retailers, warehouse operations and transportation providers.

Platform capabilities include:

Intelligent product-request processing

Automated order and package matching

Digital inventory and package management

Consolidated payment workflows

Shipping-label preparation

Customer notifications

Package and delivery tracking

Domestic and international order coordination

Rather than operating solely as a package-forwarding or shipping service, ShipToBox provides an AI-powered commerce platform connecting U.S. shopping with consumers and businesses across multiple markets.

SHOP WITH A QUALIFYING TAX-FREE U.S. ADDRESS

Registered customers receive a U.S. address that can be used when shopping at eligible American websites.

Purchases are delivered to the ShipToBox facility, associated with the customer's account and managed according to the customer's instructions. Customers can wait for additional purchases, combine eligible packages or request delivery.

Use of a qualifying tax-free U.S. address may help eligible customers avoid applicable U.S. sales tax on certain purchases. Tax treatment depends on the merchant, transaction, customer status, destination and applicable law.

ShipToBox does not provide tax advice or guarantee tax-free treatment. Customers remain responsible for applicable taxes, resale requirements, customs duties, import charges and product restrictions.

BUY FOR ME

Some U.S. retailers require domestic payment methods, U.S. billing information or a local delivery address.

ShipToBox's Buy For Me service helps customers purchase eligible products from participating U.S. websites.

Customers submit the product link and requested order details, including quantity, size and color. ShipToBox then coordinates the approved purchase, package receipt and requested delivery.

The Buy For Me service is designed to help international customers access U.S. products while giving domestic customers and businesses a more convenient way to coordinate purchasing from multiple sellers.

PACKAGE CONSOLIDATION AND SPLITTING

Customers frequently purchase from several stores during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sending each order separately can increase costs, packaging and delivery complexity.

ShipToBox can combine eligible purchases into fewer packages and remove unnecessary external packaging when appropriate. Package consolidation may reduce shipment size and simplify delivery compared with sending every purchase separately.

Businesses and resellers can also request package splitting. Eligible bulk purchases can be separated into individual orders for customers, employees, retail locations, family members or other approved recipients.

Actual savings depend on package dimensions, weight, destination, selected service and applicable fees.

DOMESTIC AND WORLDWIDE DELIVERY

ShipToBox supports delivery from its U.S. facility to domestic and international destinations.

Available carrier services may include FedEx, DHL and other qualified transportation providers, depending on the shipment, service area and destination.

Customers may request shipping labels, arrange available pickup services or use approved labels for warehouse pickup. ShipToBox coordinates the digital commerce and fulfillment process but does not represent itself as the underlying transportation carrier.

B2C, B2B AND B2B2C SOLUTIONS

ShipToBox serves individual consumers, international shoppers, small businesses, resellers, marketplaces and companies serving their own customers.

Business applications may include:

Purchasing U.S. merchandise and operating supplies

Sourcing eligible inventory from multiple vendors

Consolidating orders into fewer shipments

Splitting bulk purchases among multiple recipients

Delivering orders directly to approved customers

Managing product samples and promotional materials

Supporting domestic and cross-border online sales

Coordinating recurring package delivery

Managing reseller and marketplace fulfillment

Through a B2B2C model, businesses can use ShipToBox to purchase eligible merchandise, manage packages and arrange delivery to end customers without establishing their own U.S. warehouse and international-delivery infrastructure.

POWERED BY PAYTOME

ShipToBox's financial technology and digital payment experience is powered by PayToMe.

PayToMe technology supports secure online payments, digital invoices, payment links, Text-to-Pay, transaction coordination and automated financial workflows. KYC and KYB verification capabilities are available for eligible customer, vendor and business-onboarding processes.

For business users, these capabilities can help:

Organize purchasing and payment records

Create and manage digital invoices

Verify eligible customers and businesses

Coordinate accounts payable and receivable

Improve transaction visibility

Reduce identity and payment-fraud risks

Connect financial and fulfillment workflows

PREPARING FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

The platform's expansion arrives as consumers and businesses begin preparing for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday shopping season.

Consumers can shop eligible U.S. promotions, submit products from multiple stores, combine packages and arrange domestic or international delivery.

Businesses and resellers can source eligible seasonal inventory, consolidate vendor orders, divide bulk purchases and distribute products to approved customers.

Customers should place time-sensitive orders early because retailer processing, warehouse receipt, customs clearance and carrier-delivery times may increase during peak periods.

PARTNER WITH SHIPTOBOX

ShipToBox welcomes collaboration with retailers, marketplaces, resellers, creators, affiliates, payment providers, logistics companies and international businesses.

Partnership opportunities may include:

Retailer and marketplace integrations

Buy For Me programs

Affiliate and creator programs

Cross-border checkout services

Reseller and volume-purchasing solutions

Package consolidation and fulfillment

B2B2C delivery programs

Payment and financial-technology integrations

Organizations interested in giving customers access to U.S. products, consolidated checkout and domestic or international delivery can contact ShipToBox.

SHOP. PAY. CONSOLIDATE. SELL. DELIVER

Consumers can create an account, receive a U.S. address, shop eligible stores, consolidate purchases and arrange delivery.

Businesses can source products, manage payments, consolidate inventory, split customer orders and coordinate domestic or worldwide fulfillment.

Create an account, start shopping, open a business account or explore partnership opportunities at .

Services, eligible products, prices, tax treatment, customs duties, delivery availability and transit times vary by merchant, shipment, customer, destination, carrier and applicable terms.

ABOUT SHIPTOBOX

ShipToBox is an AI-powered global shopping and commerce platform connecting customers with U.S. retailers and domestic and international delivery services.

The platform combines a qualifying tax-free U.S. address, Buy For Me assistance, one-checkout shopping, package management, mail forwarding, package consolidation, package splitting, digital payments, shipping labels and multi-carrier delivery coordination for B2C, B2B and B2B2C customers.

MEDIA CONTACT

ShipToBox

Customer Service

Website:

ShipToBox

Ship To Box Inc.

+1 212-599-3120

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ShipToBox Expands AI Global Shopping Platform Ahead of Black Friday News Provided By PayToMe September 17, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional



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