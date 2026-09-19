Zayed International Airport (AUH) Achieves IBCCES Certified Autism CenterTM Designation, Advancing Inclusive Excellence Across the Passenger Journey

- Jorg Oppermann, COO, Abu Dhabi Airports

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zayed International Airport (AUH) has achieved the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ). The recognition highlights Abu Dhabi Airports' ongoing commitment to operational excellence, inclusive design and a passenger experience rooted in dignity, confidence and care for all travellers.

The CAC designation follows a comprehensive onsite review and evidence-based training, conducted in alignment with IBCCES' globally recognised standards. These programmes evaluate passenger-facing environments, service pathways and operational touchpoints across the terminal, equipping airport teams with the tools, language and confidence to support autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers with consistency and professionalism.

Jorg Oppermann, Chief Operating Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“We are proud to achieve the IBCCES certification as a recognised Certified Autism CenterTM, a milestone that reinforces our commitment to inclusivity and exceptional passenger experience. Ensuring all travellers, including individuals with autism and their families, feel welcomed, supported and understood remains central to Abu Dhabi Airports' vision of creating a truly accessible environment. Embedding inclusive practices across our operations also strengthens our role as a global gateway that embraces diversity, dignity and comfort for every guest.”

Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman, IBCCES, said;“Airports shape the first and last impressions of a destination. Through onsite assessments and comprehensive training, AUH demonstrates leadership in creating an environment where autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers feel understood, respected, and supported. This certification also reflects a commitment to accountability, quality and building long-term institutional value through inclusive service and design.”

AUH integrates a range of autism- and sensory-friendly services designed to promote serenity, predictability and convenience throughout the passenger journey. These include a dedicated sensory space with interactive features and tranquil lighting to help regulate sensory input, as well as Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyards to help passengers discreetly request additional time or assistance. Supported by trained teams providing personalised, respectful service, these initiatives reduce friction, enhance passenger flow and elevate the overall travel experience for all guests.

IBCCES is a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

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About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate: Zayed International Airport (AUH), Al Ain International Airport (AAN), Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), Delma Island Airport (ZDY) and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport (XSB). Having welcomed over 33 million passengers through its airports in 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport's operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi's reputation as a destination of choice.



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About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Myron Pincomb

IBCCES

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