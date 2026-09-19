Business Reporter: Freedom Of Mobility With The World's First Agentic Personal Robocar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tensor introduces the first purpose-built Personal Robocar, combining Agentic AI, high-performance supercomputing, and scalable fleet deployment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent feature by Business Reporter, Tensor details how it is redefining mobility with the world's first purpose-built Personal Robocar. While traditional autonomous systems focus solely on commercial robotaxis, Tensor brings true Level 4 autonomy directly to individuals-delivering complete personal freedom, privacy, and control.At the heart of the vehicle is an Agentic AI system that transforms the Personal Robocar into an intuitive voice-driven assistant. Passengers interact naturally through conversational commands-instructing the car on complex routes, schedule changes, or everyday tasks-while the AI manages real-time autonomous driving decisions.Key highlights of Tensor's vision include:●Dual Personal & Fleet Strategy: Purpose-built for personal independence, every Personal Robocar comes Lyft-enabled straight from the factory, allowing owners to seamlessly monetize their vehicle on the platform when idle. Additionally, Lyft has reserved hundreds of Tensor Robocars to purchase and operate directly for its own fleet. Tensor has also partnered with GreenMobility to deploy up to 2,000 autonomous vehicles for car-sharing in Europe.●Powered by NVIDIA Supercomputing: The vehicle's onboard compute stack is accelerated by 8 NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor SoCs (built on the Blackwell architecture), delivering over 8,000 TOPS of processing power for local, zero-latency inference.●360-Degree Hardware Safety: Equipped with over 100 sensors-including high-resolution cameras, lidars, and radars-ensuring complete spatial awareness even in pitch darkness, heavy fog, and dense rain.●Defensive AI Intuition: Onboard foundation models proactively anticipate traffic hazards and road anomalies before they unfold.●Dual-Mode Flexibility: Features a world's-first retractable steering wheel, giving individuals the power to switch seamlessly between fully autonomous travel and manual driving.To find out more and to sign up for the priority list, visit Tensor.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Tensor AutoTensor is an American Physical AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower people. Its flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world's first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle – fully autonomous, automotive-grade and built for private ownership at scale.

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Business Reporter: Freedom of Mobility with the World's First Agentic Personal Robocar News Provided By Business Reporter September 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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