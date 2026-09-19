Tanami Beats 350+ Fintechs To Win Grand Prize At Money20/20 Middle East

Dr. Nawaf Almaskati, Co-founder of Tanami Receiving Best in Show Award on Stage

Dr. Nawaf Almaskati Pitching During MoneySurge at Money 20/20 Middle East

Co-founders of Tanami posing with their prize at their booth in Money 20/20 Middle East

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tanami has been crowned the region's Best Fintech, competing with more than 350 fintech companies to claim the competition's top honor at one of the largest fintech gatherings in the world.The participants pitched to a panel of investors and industry leaders over a period of three days, with the winner awarded a grand prize of $200,000 on the final day of Money20/20 Middle East. The judges recognized Tanami's pioneering technology that provides the infrastructure for investors to connect to top-tier global asset managers, expanding private market investments across the region."Winning Best Fintech in Riyadh, at the heart of the region's fintech ecosystem, is a significant milestone as we scale our presence in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's regulatory environment has given us the confidence to build here for the long term, and this recognition reinforces the work our team has put into that expansion. This is just the beginning of what we're building in the Kingdom," said Dr. Nawaf Al Maskati, Co-Founder and CEO of Tanami KSA."This win belongs to the entire team. We built Tanami to bridge the gap between institutional-grade private markets and investors who have historically had limited access to them. To stand out among more than 350 fintechs at Money20/20 is an important milestone, but it also raises the bar for what comes next. We remain focused on building the infrastructure and investment experience that investors across the region can trust," said Faisal Al Jalahma, Co-Founder and CEO of Tanami.About TanamiTanami is a private markets investment platform broadening access to institutional-grade investment opportunities through a seamless digital experience. The platform enables investors to build diversified portfolios across private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and other alternative investments.For more information, visit

Maryam Alfardan

Tanami Capital

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Tanami Beats 350+ Fintechs to Win Grand Prize at Money20/20 Middle East News Provided By Tanami Capital September 17, 2026, 12:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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