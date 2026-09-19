Mexty Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

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Mexty Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification and Strengthens Its Learning Infrastructure to Support Enterprise AI Adoption

- Hubert Maupas, Chief Executive Officer, MextyPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mexty, whose learning infrastructure was designed from the ground up around artificial intelligence (“AI-Native”) to help organizations design, deploy, measure outcomes, and govern AI-enhanced learning experiences, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification.This certification marks an important milestone in Mexty's commitment to a high level of security, rigorous governance, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence, as organizations increasingly move beyond experimentation to integrate AI more broadly into their learning environments.Mexty believes that deploying AI across learning at organizational scale requires more than AI-assisted content creation tools or standalone assistants. It requires a secure, governed, and certified AI-Native learning infrastructure capable of connecting artificial intelligence, trusted knowledge, human validation, learning processes, and learning data.“The question for companies is no longer simply whether AI can help create learning content faster,” said Hubert Maupas, Co-Founder and CEO of Mexty.“The real challenge is deploying AI across the entire learning lifecycle while maintaining control over data, knowledge sources, generated content, human validation, and governance rules. ISO 27001 compliance and certification represent an important step in building the infrastructure that supports this vision.”From experimentation to governed AI use in learningMany organizations already use AI to generate quizzes, summarize documents, prepare training outlines, or accelerate instructional design.These use cases can deliver significant productivity gains. But as AI takes on a more central role in learning environments, organizations must address essential questions:.What trusted sources does the artificial intelligence rely on?.Who validates AI-generated content?.Can the content be reviewed and edited manually?.Is there traceability of versions and changes?.How are company and learner data protected?.Which AI models are used, and for which tasks?.How can AI use be governed consistently across the entire learning lifecycle?Mexty was designed around these requirements.Its AI-Native learning infrastructure connects, within a single environment, knowledge bases built from validated reference sources, AI-assisted creation, interactive activities, assessments, AI assistants, human validation, version management, outcome analytics, and learning delivery.Organizations can use Mexty's integrated Learning Management System (LMS) or connect Mexty to an existing external LMS. This enables them to introduce AI-native capabilities without necessarily replacing their existing learning ecosystem.Security and governance built in by designMexty's ISO/IEC 27001 certification validates its information security management system and reinforces the company's approach of embedding security and governance into its infrastructure from the outset rather than adding them later.Mexty is also designed to support organizations subject to the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act).The platform includes validated knowledge sources, human review and approval workflows, the ability to manually edit all content alongside AI-assisted editing, version management, traceability, and governance controls for AI-enabled processes.Mexty also takes a multi-LLM approach, enabling organizations to use different models such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Mistral depending on the task, while maintaining a consistent environment for learning and governance.The controls required for SOC 2 Type II are fully implemented. The attestation process is now in the required observation phase.“For AI to become a true component of enterprise learning infrastructure, trust must be built into the system,” added Hubert Maupas.“Organizations need to understand what knowledge the AI uses, what content it generated, what changes were made, who validated them, and what was ultimately delivered to learners.”From AI-assisted learning to AI-Native learning infrastructureMexty currently sees two major phases in the evolution of the learning technology market.The first is AI-Assisted Learning, where AI helps teams perform certain tasks faster: writing, summarization, assessment generation, or content creation.The next phase is AI-Native Learning Infrastructure, in which AI spans and connects the entire learning lifecycle:Trusted knowledge → Creation → Human validation → Interactive practice → Assessment → Learner support → Outcome analysis → Continuous improvement.The goal is not to replace instructional designers, trainers, teachers, or subject-matter experts. It is to provide them with the infrastructure they need to deploy AI responsibly and securely across their organization.“We believe the organizations that succeed most in integrating AI into learning will not necessarily be those using the greatest number of AI tools,” concluded Hubert Maupas.“They will be those that have built the strongest infrastructure around those tools.”About MextyMexty is an AI-native learning platform designed from the ground up around artificial intelligence to help organizations create, deploy, govern, and continuously improve interactive learning experiences.The platform supports AI-assisted creation, interactive activities, learning paths, assessments, AI assistants, trusted knowledge sources, human validation, version management, analysis of learner progress and outcomes, and learning delivery.Mexty provides an integrated LMS and can also be used with external LMS platforms. Its multi-LLM approach is designed for enterprise learning environments that require a high level of security, rigorous governance, and responsible AI use.

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