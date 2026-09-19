BKCC Makes Its European Debut In Hasselt, Belgium - Advancing A New Approach To Vertical Farming

Visitors explore the BKCC system during its first European Experience Day in Hasselt, Belgium.

The BKCC installation at the Indoor Vertical Experience Centre in Hasselt serves as a working demonstration and development platform.

Indoor Vertical Experience Centre in Hasselt, Belgium, where BKCC was presented in Europe for the first time.

The Hasselt showcase demonstrates BKCC's moving-tray concept, designed to simplify labor, irrigation and daily vertical farm operations.

- Seungwan Lee, President, Farmers Lab Ltd, CHOONG-NAM, SOUTH KOREA, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 12, BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC) was officially presented in Europe for the first time at the Indoor Vertical Farm Experience Centre in Hasselt, Belgium.Developed by Farmers Lab Ltd. in Korea, BKCC represents a different approach to vertical farming. Instead of requiring workers to move continuously through fixed multi-level growing racks, with irrigation lines distributed throughout the system, BKCC brings the growing trays to a single work point and a single irrigation point.This first European installation is still at an early stage of operation. The Hasselt facility therefore has an important role beyond that of a conventional showroom. It is intended to serve as a working demonstration and development platform where BKCC can be operated, tested, refined, and adapted to different crops and cultivation methods.For many years, the vertical farming industry has concentrated heavily on environmental control, LED lighting, automation, and crop productivity. BKCC approaches the challenge from another direction as well: the physical workflow of cultivation itself. By moving crops instead of repeatedly moving people through fixed racks, we believe there is an opportunity to rethink how indoor farms are designed and operated.The next major development planned for BKCC is the commercialization of substrate-free cultivation.Farmers Lab has already completed a series of preliminary trials and is now designing a practical commercial model. By combining substrate-free cultivation with the innovative BKCC system, we believe this can develop into a new concept for vertical farming and contribute to the creation of more economically viable indoor farms.The first European showcase in Hasselt was therefore not intended to present a final and perfect system. It was intended to demonstrate what BKCC can already do today and, more importantly, the direction in which the technology can continue to develop.Farmers Lab would like to thank Bernard Sleijster and the entire Indoor Vertical Farm team for their work in preparing and successfully completing the first BKCC Experience Day in Europe.

Seungwan Lee

Farmers Lab Ltd

+82 10-9046-5551

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BKCC Makes Its European Debut in Hasselt, Belgium - Advancing a New Approach to Vertical Farming News Provided By Farmers Lab Ltd September 17, 2026, 13:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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