Imagegrafix Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation, Growth, And Digital Transformation

From CAD beginnings to AI-enabled solutions, the company continues to shape industries across the Middle East, Egypt, and India.

- Venkat S, EVP and PartnerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ImageGrafix Software FZCO, a solution provider and system integrator for engineering software and enterprise digitalization, is celebrating its 30th anniversary - three decades serving customers across the Middle East, Egypt, and India.ImageGrafix started in 1996 as a one-person operation reselling CAD software. Today, it's a full-service partner with 250+ employees working across AI development, engineering services, and digital transformation. Along the way, the company has adapted through every major shift in technology, from paper to CAD, through Y2K, SaaS, IoT, and AR/VR, to today's agentic AI. Leadership credits this staying power to its people, customer trust, and long-standing technology partnerships."Celebrating 30 years is a proud and meaningful milestone for everyone at ImageGrafix,” said Amir Mohsen Heshmati, President, CEO, and Founder.“More than 90% of our 6,000+ customers have stayed with us over the years, and that says everything about the team behind this business. None of it would've been possible without a team that keeps raising the bar, and customers and partners who've stayed with us every step of the way."Three Decades of GrowthImageGrafix now supports customers across design, engineering, construction, operations, and asset maintenance, offering digital engineering, enterprise solutions, IoT, CAD/CAM/CAE, cloud, AI development, and systems integration. Its engineer-to-operate (E2O) approach covers the full asset lifecycle, from planning and design through building, operating, and maintaining.Generative and agentic AI are the company's next focus. Intelligent systems are already in development to support engineering teams, simplify access to information, and automate complex workflows."What's kept us relevant for 30 years is that we've never stopped listening to our customers and evolving with them," said Venkat S, EVP and Partner. "As we move into agentic AI, we're not chasing a trend. We're applying the same E2O thinking that's guided us from day one,” he added.Looking AheadImageGrafix also thanks its long-standing technology partners, Octave (formerly Hexagon), Oracle, and Autodesk, for their continued support. Entering its fourth decade, the company will keep building on its work in engineering digitalization, enterprise software, cloud, digital twins, industrial data, and AI-enabled solutions, with one clear focus: helping organizations implement technology and realize tangible value.About ImageGrafix Software FZCOHeadquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, ImageGrafix digitalizes engineering and operations for the region's most critical industries..30 years in the Middle East, Egypt, and India, with 15 offices.6000+ customers with 90%+ client retention and a long-tenured, expert team.Deep experience across 10+ industries, including Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Power, and Construction.Regularly recognized as a "Best Place to Work".Market-leading solutions across the full digitalization lifecycle, from CAD/CAM/CAE to enterprise asset management (EAM)/asset performance management (APM) and ISO 55001 energy managementImageGrafix combines decades of engineering heritage with next-generation connected asset technology, including AI and IIoT.For more information, visit ImageGrafix.

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ImageGrafix Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation, Growth, and Digital Transformation News Provided By Maxeemize Marketing September 17, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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