The Zoom Interiors And Contracting Sees Rising Demand For Bespoke Offices As Dubai's Commercial Space Crunch Deepens

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Businesses in Dubai are investing more in custom interior design to make limited space work harder and stand out to clients.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Office space in Dubai is getting harder to find as vacancy across the city has tightened to around 7.5 percent with Grade A buildings in DIFC, Business Bay and Downtown Dubai running near 95 percent occupancy. That scarcity is changing how businesses think about the space they do land.Instead of defaulting to a standard layout with desks and a few meeting rooms along with finishes that people do not tend to remember, more companies are asking for interiors that truly reflect how their teams work and what their brand is supposed to say to a visitor walking through the door. This shift is showing up across the city and not just in the vacancy numbers.Dubai-based interior design company The Zoom Interiors and Contracting is working across residential and commercial projects and reporting that this change in perspective has been showing up among its own clients over the past year. From co-working spaces built for Gen-Z founders to retail fit-outs for fashion labels just opening their first Dubai location, their design team has also picked up more calls from clients who need a space that photographs well and holds up under daily foot traffic. All while still giving a distinct feel from the venue next door.According to the company's Lead Interior Designer the projects that work best start with listening, and not simply following a template."Our past projects all have one thing in common. Clients bring us their own ideas and we make sure those ideas don't get lost in the process. We get to know their brand and their preferences first, understand how the space will actually be used, and only then bring our own knowledge on top of that. The goal is to build on what the client already has in mind, not replace it."The approach extends past the first meeting. Color palettes, finishes, lighting, furniture and every other layer get customized, while the company says it keeps clients in the loop from early concepts through to the final walkthrough. Designers are fielding more requests for layouts that balance focused work and collaboration while focusing on materials that suit Dubai's climate and daily life.It fits a pattern that the company's design leads are saying they see more of this year, where fewer clients are asking for a generic fit-out and more are in favor of a space that says something specific about the business inside it.About The Zoom Interiors and ContractingThe Zoom Interiors and Contracting is an interior design company based in Dubai, working across residential and commercial projects, combining client ideas with practical design knowledge and current local architectural trends.

Mubarrah Najeeb

The Zoom Interior and Contracting

+971 4 449 4429

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The Zoom Interiors and Contracting Sees Rising Demand for Bespoke Offices as Dubai's Commercial Space Crunch Deepens News Provided By The Zoom Interior and Contracting September 18, 2026, 08:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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