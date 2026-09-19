Saudi Arabia's Education Transformation Enters A New Phase

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New Oxford Business Group report examines how the sector is reshaping governance and strengthening private-sector and non-profit participation

- HE Yousef Al Benyan, Minister of EducationRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia is advancing the next phase of its education transformation, strengthening governance, coordination and delivery through a unified legislative framework aligned with Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Programme. A new Impact Report by Oxford Business Group (OBG), produced in partnership with the Ministry of Education, examines how the sector is moving from strategic vision to system-wide implementation.Titled Education Transformation 2.0 – Vision to Impact, the publication explores how the General Education Law, approved in July 2026, provides a clearer legislative foundation for an integrated and future-ready education ecosystem. The law unifies governance arrangements, clarifies institutional responsibilities and strengthens the framework for private and non-profit sector participation across the education system.Education transformation across governance, curriculum design, teacher development and equitable access is helping to improve learning outcomes and prepare students for the future workforce. Specialised national institutions, digital platforms and integrated delivery models are strengthening coordination and expanding opportunity, while enhanced curricula and teacher development programmes are aligning learning pathways more closely with national priorities, labour market needs and economic diversification goals.For investors and education providers, the report offers insight into an evolving regulatory environment that can support a broader role for private and non-profit actors across the education system. It also outlines how the General Education Law provides a clearer, more structured basis for the participation of private and virtual education institutions – enhancing transparency, fostering a consistent environment for providers and investors, and supporting expanded investment across the sector.Recent indicators illustrate the scale and progress of the Kingdom's education sector. Kindergarten enrolment rose from 21% in 2019 to 35% in 2025, with a 40% target for 2026, while more than 2100 private-school curricula were reviewed and approved for implementation in2025. More than 28,500 Saudi scholarship students were enrolled at the world's top-200 universities in 2025, exceeding the annual target and supporting expertise development in priority fields.The publication includes a foreword from Yousef Al Benyan, Minister of Education, who highlights education's central role in national development, the importance of support from Saudi leadership in enabling sector maturity and impact, and the significance of the General Education Law.“Education stands as the most profound commitment a country can offer to its people,” His Excellency said.“The issuance of the General Education Law in July 2026 marks a pivotal milestone on this journey, establishing a clear legislative foundation for a coherent, accountable and future-ready ecosystem. More importantly, it embeds our national commitment to quality, equity and continuity into the very structures that will govern education for generations to come.”Looking ahead, Andrew Jeffreys, CEO of OBG, said the report demonstrates how Saudi Arabia's education transformation is increasingly focused on the structures needed to translate ambition into sustained outcomes.“What distinguishes this phase of transformation is coherence rather than scale. Saudi Arabia is aligning governance, curriculum, teacher development and access so that progress in one area reinforces progress in the others,” Jeffreys said.“The General Education Law supports this integration, providing a clearer framework for education delivery, innovation and long-term human capability development.”Through case studies, international student journeys and analysis of recent policy developments, the report illustrates how Saudi Arabia is translating strategic transformation into practice. It highlights how quality, accountability, opportunity and stronger public-private collaboration can support learner outcomes, workforce readiness and national competitiveness.As implementation progresses, education transformation will remain central to Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop a skilled, adaptable and future-ready population. By strengthening learning foundations and widening talent pathways, the Kingdom is positioning the sector as a key driver of human capability and sustainable growth.Education Transformation 2.0 – Vision to Impact is now available to view and download at: reports/how-saudi-arabia-is-building-a-future-ready-education-system-research-analysis-focus-report/

Marc-André de Blois

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Saudi Arabia's education transformation enters a new phase News Provided By Oxford Business Group September 18, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, World & Regional



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