Pankaj Fabricators Issues Guidance On Sourcing Transformer Tanks, Tie Rods, Core Bolts And Core Clamps

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The fabrication manufacturer has set out four checks transformer makers can apply when appointing a supplier for tank and core components.

- Mukund Totla, Pankaj FabricatorsJAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pankaj Fabricators, an ISO 9001:2015 certified metal fabrication manufacturer operating since 1978, has issued sourcing guidance for transformer manufacturers appointing suppliers for transformer tanks and accessories.The guidance addresses a recurring cause of dispatch delay in transformer assembly: components that are individually correct but do not fit together. A tank is commonly bought from one fabricator, core clamps from another, tie rods from a third and the cable box from a fourth. Each is made to its own drawing and each passes its own inspection, yet the set can fail to assemble when it reaches the customer's floor.According to the company, the cause is usually not poor workmanship but welding distortion. A transformer tank is a large welded structure, and plate moves as weld seams cool. Fabricators compensate through welding sequence, jigs and, where the specification calls for it, stress relief. Those allowances differ from shop to shop, and each shop measures from its own datum. Where four suppliers each apply their own allowance from their own datum, the components meet for the first time during final assembly, after the tank has been painted and the clamps machined.The guidance sets out four checks for manufacturers to complete before appointing a supplier:1. Establish which operations the supplier performs in house and which are sub-contracted. A fabricator that cuts, forms, welds, blasts and paints on one site carries the cumulative tolerance itself. One that sub-contracts the finish does not.2. Establish how the tank is tested before dispatch, and what the supplier will confirm in writing.3. Establish whether the supplier can produce the clamps and tie rods to the same set of dimensions as the tank, and if not, which party reconciles them.4. Establish the documented limits of the supplier's machinery. A supplier that publishes what its equipment cannot do is generally reliable on what it can."A transformer tank is not a difficult thing to weld," said Mukund Totla of Pankaj Fabricators. "What is difficult is making the tank, the clamps and the rods agree with one another. That is why we would rather build the whole set than quote for one piece of it. When it all comes off the same shop floor, there is nobody to chase and nobody to blame."Pankaj Fabricators manufactures distribution and power transformer tanks in plain and corrugated, sealed and conventional construction, together with tank covers and conservator tanks. Tanks are leakage tested, shot blasted and finished in epoxy paint before dispatch.The company also produces transformer tank accessories and associated steel: tie rods threaded to specified length and diameter, core bolts, core clamps and core frames pressed and welded to supplied core dimensions, HT and LT cable boxes built to the required terminal arrangement, and marshalling boxes, meter boxes, electrical enclosures and racking systems.Fabrication is carried out on a single site. Components are cut on a CNC fiber laser and nested across the full sheet to reduce offcut; heavier plate is profiled on CNC plasma; sections are formed on press brakes; assemblies are jig-built and welded on MIG and ARC equipment; and shot blasting, epoxy painting and powder coating are completed in the same works.The same equipment is used for custom laser cutting job work for panel builders, machine builders, equipment manufacturers and other fabricators requiring additional cutting capacity.Pankaj Fabricators supplies transformer manufacturers and industrial customers across India and accepts enquiries from transformer OEMs and electrical equipment manufacturers in other markets.About Pankaj FabricatorsFounded in 1978, Pankaj Fabricators is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom metal fabrication manufacturer based in VKI Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. The company manufactures transformer tanks, core frames, tie rods and core bolts, HT and LT cable boxes, marshalling boxes, meter boxes, electrical enclosures and racking systems for OEMs and industrial manufacturers, and provides CNC fiber laser cutting, CNC plasma profiling, press brake bending, welding and surface finishing as job work.Transformer tanks:Tie rods and core bolts:Core frames: /core-framesHT and LT cable boxes: /ht-lt-cable-boxesAll products:

Mukund Totla

Pankaj Fabricators

+91 94688 08888

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Pankaj Fabricators Issues Guidance on Sourcing Transformer Tanks, Tie Rods, Core Bolts and Core Clamps News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators September 18, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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