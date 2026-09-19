Bank Of England Hold Snubs The Fed And Gambles With Inflation

The comments from Nigel Green come as the Bank of England left rates unchanged today, hours after data showed UK inflation climbing to 3.1% in August, its first move above 3% since March.

The decision follows a Federal Reserve rate rise to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its first hike since 2023, announced yesterday.

The European Central Bank lifted rates to 2.5% last week, its second increase this year, and the Bank of Japan looks poised to move within days.

The deVere CEO argues the UK's exposure to energy prices makes delay especially dangerous. Motor fuel costs surged 23% year-on-year in August, a key driver of the inflation spike, according to the ONS.

The deVere CEO also points to Britain's borrowing costs, with yields on 20-year and 30-year gilts approaching 6%, among the highest in the G7.

Reports this week suggested the Bank of England could pause sales of long-dated gilts alongside today's decision.

The energy shock tied to the US-Iran conflict is still working through supply chains in ways policymakers appear to be underpricing.

A widening gap between the Bank of England and its peers carries its own risks for sterling and UK assets.

Nigel Green says the case for a November move is now overwhelming, and further delay will only sharpen the correction eventually required.