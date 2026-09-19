10 Best Performing Alternatives To Crypto Since 2020 - Defense Stocks Among The Biggest Winners
|Investment option
|Price in 2020
|Price in 2026
|Price change from 2020-2026
|$87.6
|$342.4
|290.7%
|BAE Systems
|$672.8
|$2,277.0
|238.4%
|Gold
|$1,769.6
|$4,442.1
|151.0%
|Apple
|$130.2
|$302.3
|132.1%
|Microsoft
|$216.2
|$492.4
|127.8%
|Kratos Defense
|$28.5
|$63.8
|123.7%
|RTX
|$99.7
|$222.8
|123.4%
|Meta
|$272.9
|$578.9
|112.1%
|General Dynamics
|$190.1
|$394.2
|107.4%
|Aero Vironment
|$99.8
|$193.8
|94.2%
You can access the complete research findingshere.1. Google
- Price in 2020: $87.63 Price in 2026: $342.37 % change: +291%
Google is the best-performing investment of the past six years, with shares growing nearly 291% since 2020. Anyone who put $10K into the stock at the start of that period would be sitting on roughly $39K today. The company remained a major player in digital advertising, and when AI search started becoming a serious topic in 2023 and 2024, Google's numbers got a second wind. By August 2026, the stock had more than tripled in price.2. BAE Systems
BAE Systems comes in second with a 238% gain, rising from $673 to over $2,277 per share. The UK defence giant became one of the most-watched stocks on both sides of the Atlantic as military budgets expanded rapidly after 2022. BAE was at the centre of that spending as a supplier of everything from fighter jets to naval systems. The stock more than tripled, and long-term shareholders who bought in at the start of this period captured most of that upswing.3. Gold
Gold takes third place with a 151% gain over six years, going from $1,770 per ounce in 2020 to $4,442 by August 2026. The metal is usually treated as a slow, boring hedge against inflation, but this period showed it can actually outperform most stock picks when the macro environment gets unstable. So for investors who kept some in their portfolio without touching it, the result was a return that beat Apple, Microsoft, and several defence stocks.4. Apple
Apple ranks fourth, with shares climbing from $130 to $302, a gain of 132% over the six years. The company didn't need a breakout product category to deliver those returns; it just kept compounding. The stock did go through a rough patch in 2022 like most of the market, dropping back toward its 2020 starting price, but it gradually recovered. By mid-2026, someone who held Apple without selling through the volatility had more than doubled their money.5. Microsoft
Microsoft rounds out the top five with the share price moving from $216 to $492. The company spent most of this period expanding its cloud business while most attention was on flashier AI plays. Azure revenues kept climbing each quarter, and when Microsoft made its big OpenAI moves in 2023, the market took notice. The stock didn't have Google's runway, but it rewarded patient holders with a 128% gain over the full six-year stretch.
A market analyst from Taurex commented on the findings:
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