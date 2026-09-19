Mining Stocks On The Run September 17Th As Precious Metals Rise

Miners dominate the TSX top percentage gainers today according to data fromTMX Money. Gold and silver prices are climbing today as markets reverse part of Wednesday's selloff from the Federal Reserve's first rate hike since 2023.

Spot gold has recovered after touching a near six-week low, while silver has led with stronger percentage gains. Spot silver is at $65.41 US up 2.56 (+4.07%). The rebound is being driven less by a change in the Fed's hawkish stance, than by a softer U.S. dollar, a pullback in oil after Saudi Aramco began restoring capacity on the damaged East-West pipeline, and bargain buying as traders squared overextended short positions. That lift in precious metals is passing on to mining stocks.

The long term sentiment is still very bullish for gold and silver and the stocks in the sector.