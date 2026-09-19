Mining Stocks On The Run September 17Th As Precious Metals Rise
|Symbol
|Company
|Last
|Change
|% Change
|Volume
| USA
| Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA)
| 7
| +0.59
| +9.20%
| 525,861.00
| DSV
| Discovery Mining Ltd. (TSX: DSV)
| 12.15
| +0.99
| 8.87%
| 506,208.00
| SVM
| Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM)
| 16.98
| +1.37
| 8.78%
| 266,718.00
| ABRA
| AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA)
| 13.83
| +1.10
| 8.64%
| 175,214.00 Advertisement
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