Bank Of Japan Rate Hike Is A Warning Shot For Global Markets

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The Bank of Japan just raised interest rates to their highest level since 1995 while its own currency fell anyway, a paradox serious enough to unsettle anyone holding global assets right now.

This the warning the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, as markets scramble to work out what happens next.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the Bank of Japan lifted its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, in a decision split 7-2 among policymakers.

The pace of tightening has quickened sharply, with this hike arriving just three months after the last one, compared with six months previously.

Top-line inflation is running at 1.9%, yet the yen still weakened to 156.64 immediately after the announcement, even after Tokyo and Washington had days earlier intervened together to defend the currency.

Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell almost 5 basis points to 2.947% on the same day, an unusual reaction to a rate rise.

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Japanese investors are the largest foreign holders of US government debt, sitting on close to $1 trillion in Treasuries, and recent months have already brought record inflows back into domestic Japanese bond funds as that capital reconsiders where it wants to sit.

The 7-2 vote adds a political fault line to the mix. Dissenters Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato, both seen as reflationists appointed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this year, argued the underlying economy isn't strong enough to justify tightening, pointing to core inflation easing to 1.7% in August from 1.8% the month before.

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Nigel Green warns that the era of treating ultra-cheap Japanese money as a permanent feature of global markets is ending faster than most portfolios have priced in, and that the next shock, if one comes, is unlikely to announce itself in advance.

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