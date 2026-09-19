The Netherlands Has Just Moved 86 Tonnes Of Its Gold Reserves From The US And Canada To London, But Why?
De Nederlandsche Bank said the move came amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, with gold held in London considered more easily tradable and accessible in a crisis.
With this in mind, Rick Kanda, Managing Director atThe Gold Bullion Company, has shared his thoughts on what this tells us about where countries feel safest holding their gold and what this could mean for everyday investors.AdvertisementWhy does the US hold other countries' gold?Why are countries moving their gold from the US?Why is London considered to be a more stable option than the US?Should everyday investors take note?
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