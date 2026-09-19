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Delphos Advises Powergen On Strategic Investment From All On To Expand Energy Access Across Nigeria
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>WASHINGTON D.C., US – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – Delphos is pleased to announce the successful closing of a strategic investment in PowerGen Renewable Energy (“PowerGen”) by All On Partnerships for Energy Access Limited by Guarantee (“All On”), a leading Nigerian impact investor dedicated to expanding access to commercial energy across the country.
Delphos acted as an exclusive financial advisor to PowerGen, supporting the company throughout the structuring, negotiation and successful execution of the transaction.
The funding will support the continued expansion of PowerGen's renewable energy platform in Nigeria, providing growth capital for both its commercial and industrial (“C&I”) business and distributed utility operations. The investment will fund additional renewable energy infrastructure, delivering reliable, affordable and lower-carbon electricity to businesses and communities, and is expected to support up to 6,000 electricity connections and reach an estimated 41,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria.
The transaction follows PowerGen's successful landmark capital raise completed in 2025. The fundraising brought together a consortium of leading development finance institutions (DFIs) and private investors, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company's growth strategy, operating model, and management team. As part of the financing round, Delphos advised PowerGen on the investment from IFU, Denmark's development finance institution.
Founded in 2016, All On is one of Nigeria's foremost investors in the distributed energy sector. Its investment in PowerGen further validates the company's business model and reinforces its position as a leading distributed renewable energy platform in Nigeria.
Aaron Cheng, CEO of PowerGen, stated:“This investment from All On is a strong vote of confidence in PowerGen's platform and our ability to deliver reliable power at scale. All On's deep experience in Nigeria's energy sector, makes them an ideal partner as we grow our operations in Nigeria. We're grateful to Delphos for their continued partnership in structuring this transaction and supporting our broader financing strategy as we expand across the continent.”
Connor Shine, Director, at Delphos, concluded:“All On's investment in PowerGen underscores the growing conviction among strategic investors that distributed renewable energy is central to closing Africa's power gap. Delphos is proud to have advised PowerGen on this transaction, and we look forward to continuing to support the company as it accelerates its expansion across the continent.”
Delphos acted as an exclusive financial advisor to PowerGen, supporting the company throughout the structuring, negotiation and successful execution of the transaction.
The funding will support the continued expansion of PowerGen's renewable energy platform in Nigeria, providing growth capital for both its commercial and industrial (“C&I”) business and distributed utility operations. The investment will fund additional renewable energy infrastructure, delivering reliable, affordable and lower-carbon electricity to businesses and communities, and is expected to support up to 6,000 electricity connections and reach an estimated 41,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria.
The transaction follows PowerGen's successful landmark capital raise completed in 2025. The fundraising brought together a consortium of leading development finance institutions (DFIs) and private investors, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company's growth strategy, operating model, and management team. As part of the financing round, Delphos advised PowerGen on the investment from IFU, Denmark's development finance institution.
Founded in 2016, All On is one of Nigeria's foremost investors in the distributed energy sector. Its investment in PowerGen further validates the company's business model and reinforces its position as a leading distributed renewable energy platform in Nigeria.
Aaron Cheng, CEO of PowerGen, stated:“This investment from All On is a strong vote of confidence in PowerGen's platform and our ability to deliver reliable power at scale. All On's deep experience in Nigeria's energy sector, makes them an ideal partner as we grow our operations in Nigeria. We're grateful to Delphos for their continued partnership in structuring this transaction and supporting our broader financing strategy as we expand across the continent.”
Connor Shine, Director, at Delphos, concluded:“All On's investment in PowerGen underscores the growing conviction among strategic investors that distributed renewable energy is central to closing Africa's power gap. Delphos is proud to have advised PowerGen on this transaction, and we look forward to continuing to support the company as it accelerates its expansion across the continent.”
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