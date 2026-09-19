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Chaoyang International Light Festival's Consumption Season Lights Up Again: Over 100 Cultural And Tourism Events Ignite Beijing
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – The 2026 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival's Consumption Season will run from September 11 to October 11, with a limited-edition light-and-shadow installation officially unveiled on September 24. Under the permanent theme“Amazing Chaoyang” and the annual theme“Amazing You” this year's event builds on three consecutive successful editions with further upgrades.
With the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt and the Olympic Central Area as its“two core areas,” the Consumption Season of this year's Light Festival links the Dawangjing Business District, Chaowai UIC Block, Sanlitun Commercial Area, CBD Business District, and Gaobeidian, among other areas, showcasing Chaoyang District's new landscape of nighttime consumption.
The Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt will create its first“processional” night-tour experience, while Chaoyang Park will be transformed into an immersive theatre, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy a new scene at every step and experience drama around every corner. Chinese and international artists will gather once again, classic installations will be renewed and upgraded, and brand-new light-and-shadow works and multiple outdoor premieres will be unveiled, injecting a constant stream of artistic vitality and boundless anticipation into the city's nightscape.
Alongside the exciting launch of the Light Consumption Season, Chaoyang District will present over 100 cultural, commercial, tourism, sports, and exhibition experiences in quick succession: The 2026 China Open will kick off with passion; the Liangma River International Arts Festival will bloom with aesthetic vitality along the riverbanks; the Olympic Park International Carbohydrate Festival and the Beihu Light and Shadow Life Festival will light up the city's nighttime economy; the Juicy Taco Fest and the Weibo IN Cross-Dimensional Gravity Field anniversary series will create a distinctive trendy play experience; pop-up events featuring Mao Buyi and Zhou Shen will ignite excitement; the Liangma River will host the“Chi Forest: Your Perfect Drink-Mixing Partner” parade; and the south gate of Chaoyang Park will feature exhibitions of Tesla Cybertruck and other vehicle models, as well as the Optimus robot.
During the Light Consumption Season, commercial districts and over 10,000 brand merchants across Chaoyang District will join forces, integrating Golden Week traffic, top-tier event IPs, and trendy consumption scenarios to create a citywide consumption wave and continuously support Beijing's development as an international consumption centre.
This autumn, do not miss Chaoyang's nightscape. As the lights come on, the riverbanks surge with life, and the neighbourhoods come alive together, a more open, more international, more vibrant nightlife awaits you.
With the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt and the Olympic Central Area as its“two core areas,” the Consumption Season of this year's Light Festival links the Dawangjing Business District, Chaowai UIC Block, Sanlitun Commercial Area, CBD Business District, and Gaobeidian, among other areas, showcasing Chaoyang District's new landscape of nighttime consumption.
The Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt will create its first“processional” night-tour experience, while Chaoyang Park will be transformed into an immersive theatre, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy a new scene at every step and experience drama around every corner. Chinese and international artists will gather once again, classic installations will be renewed and upgraded, and brand-new light-and-shadow works and multiple outdoor premieres will be unveiled, injecting a constant stream of artistic vitality and boundless anticipation into the city's nightscape.
Alongside the exciting launch of the Light Consumption Season, Chaoyang District will present over 100 cultural, commercial, tourism, sports, and exhibition experiences in quick succession: The 2026 China Open will kick off with passion; the Liangma River International Arts Festival will bloom with aesthetic vitality along the riverbanks; the Olympic Park International Carbohydrate Festival and the Beihu Light and Shadow Life Festival will light up the city's nighttime economy; the Juicy Taco Fest and the Weibo IN Cross-Dimensional Gravity Field anniversary series will create a distinctive trendy play experience; pop-up events featuring Mao Buyi and Zhou Shen will ignite excitement; the Liangma River will host the“Chi Forest: Your Perfect Drink-Mixing Partner” parade; and the south gate of Chaoyang Park will feature exhibitions of Tesla Cybertruck and other vehicle models, as well as the Optimus robot.
During the Light Consumption Season, commercial districts and over 10,000 brand merchants across Chaoyang District will join forces, integrating Golden Week traffic, top-tier event IPs, and trendy consumption scenarios to create a citywide consumption wave and continuously support Beijing's development as an international consumption centre.
This autumn, do not miss Chaoyang's nightscape. As the lights come on, the riverbanks surge with life, and the neighbourhoods come alive together, a more open, more international, more vibrant nightlife awaits you.
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