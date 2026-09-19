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Lee Kum Kee Sauce Actively Participates In The 2026 Fortune Global 500 Forum
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Dr. Julie Xing, Global Board Chairman and CEO Discusses New Pathways to High-Quality Growth with Global Business LeadersGUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce (“Lee Kum Kee”), the century-old sauce brand and the only sauce and condiments brand among this year's Forum partners, actively participated in the 2026 Fortune Global 500 Forum, held on September 16 in Guangzhou, China. Julie Xing, Ph.D., Global Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, was invited to speak at a panel discussion and to attend the Most Powerful Women (MPW) Breakfast, joining other leading global business leaders to explore the key pathways for enterprises to achieve sustainable growth.
Under the theme“The New Growth Equation”, this year's forum brought Dr. Xing and three other industry leaders, including Pingyi Huang, Senior Vice President of Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd.; Weiming Xiang, Vice President, GE Aerospace and President, GE Aerospace Greater China; and John Qu, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, for a panel discussion titled“The Invisible Moat: Revaluing Soft Power and Sustainability”. Moderated by Wei Yue, Senior Editor at Fortune China, the discussion explored what truly constitutes long-term advantages that can withstand cycles amid rapid technological iteration and intensifying competition. Topics spanned brand trust and consumer mindshare in consumer goods, data insights and organizational transformation in the AI era, and the pathways and stages of globalization for Chinese enterprises.
“In an era where almost everything can be replicated, consumers' mindshare and trust cannot,” Dr. Xing said during the discussion.“The real moat is not just the product itself - it is a 360-degree, multi-dimensional moat built on product quality, consumer experience, emotional value and innovative scenarios.” She added that AI is bringing disruptive changes from consumer insights to organizational structure, and that future-ready organizations must embrace a flatter structure powered by AI agents, redirecting freed-up resources toward strategic decision-making and long-term value creation.
On the topic of Chinese enterprise globalization, Dr. Xing shared a three-stage pathway from product export to local manufacturing to glocalization, emphasizing that true globalization means deeply understanding local consumers and serving local markets with local insights.
During the Forum, Dr. Xing was invited to share her insights at the MPW Breakfast themed“Decision-Making Power in the Age of Efficiency”, where she joined leaders from across industries to discuss opportunities and challenges for businesses in the new era. She highlighted that while AI enhances operational efficiency, human judgment, leadership and long-termism remain more critical competitive advantages.
As a recipient of the 2026 Fortune China's MPW list, Dr. Xing has earned this recognition for three consecutive years. Launched in 2010, the MPW list is regarded as one of the most representative rankings of women business leaders in China.
The Fortune Global 500 Forum this year brought together representatives from over 350 leading global companies, academic institutions, and business leaders worldwide. Discussions focused on topics including artificial intelligence, global supply chain transformation, sustainable development, and opportunities in emerging markets.
Looking ahead, Lee Kum Kee will continue to uphold its commitment to quality and innovation. Alongside driving business growth, the company will further deepen its sustainability practices, nurture talent, and enhance corporate governance, working with all stakeholders to forge new pathways to high-quality growth.
Under the theme“The New Growth Equation”, this year's forum brought Dr. Xing and three other industry leaders, including Pingyi Huang, Senior Vice President of Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd.; Weiming Xiang, Vice President, GE Aerospace and President, GE Aerospace Greater China; and John Qu, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, for a panel discussion titled“The Invisible Moat: Revaluing Soft Power and Sustainability”. Moderated by Wei Yue, Senior Editor at Fortune China, the discussion explored what truly constitutes long-term advantages that can withstand cycles amid rapid technological iteration and intensifying competition. Topics spanned brand trust and consumer mindshare in consumer goods, data insights and organizational transformation in the AI era, and the pathways and stages of globalization for Chinese enterprises.
“In an era where almost everything can be replicated, consumers' mindshare and trust cannot,” Dr. Xing said during the discussion.“The real moat is not just the product itself - it is a 360-degree, multi-dimensional moat built on product quality, consumer experience, emotional value and innovative scenarios.” She added that AI is bringing disruptive changes from consumer insights to organizational structure, and that future-ready organizations must embrace a flatter structure powered by AI agents, redirecting freed-up resources toward strategic decision-making and long-term value creation.
On the topic of Chinese enterprise globalization, Dr. Xing shared a three-stage pathway from product export to local manufacturing to glocalization, emphasizing that true globalization means deeply understanding local consumers and serving local markets with local insights.
During the Forum, Dr. Xing was invited to share her insights at the MPW Breakfast themed“Decision-Making Power in the Age of Efficiency”, where she joined leaders from across industries to discuss opportunities and challenges for businesses in the new era. She highlighted that while AI enhances operational efficiency, human judgment, leadership and long-termism remain more critical competitive advantages.
As a recipient of the 2026 Fortune China's MPW list, Dr. Xing has earned this recognition for three consecutive years. Launched in 2010, the MPW list is regarded as one of the most representative rankings of women business leaders in China.
The Fortune Global 500 Forum this year brought together representatives from over 350 leading global companies, academic institutions, and business leaders worldwide. Discussions focused on topics including artificial intelligence, global supply chain transformation, sustainable development, and opportunities in emerging markets.
Looking ahead, Lee Kum Kee will continue to uphold its commitment to quality and innovation. Alongside driving business growth, the company will further deepen its sustainability practices, nurture talent, and enhance corporate governance, working with all stakeholders to forge new pathways to high-quality growth.
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