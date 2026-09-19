403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Connecting Global Resources, Empowering Industry Growth
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>MetroTrans 2026: Join Us to Unlock New Growth OpportunitiesGUANGZHOU, CHINA– Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – The 2026 China International Metro Transit Exhibition (MetroTrans 2026) will be held from November 9 to 11, 2026, at Area D of the Canton Fair Complex (China Import and Export Fair Complex) in Guangzhou, China.
Centered on the theme of“Urban Rail Transit in the New Era: Enhancing Quality and Efficiency,” MetroTrans 2026 is dedicated to creating an annual industry gala that combines professional depth, industrial breadth, global perspective, and human-centric warmth.
Founded in 2015 and officially approved by China's Ministry of Commerce, MetroTrans has established itself as a premier international exhibition and exchange platform in the urban rail transit sector, having cumulatively attracted over 1,500 leading global enterprises and more than 200,000 professional visits.
Spanning a planned exhibition area of 50,000 square meters, MetroTrans 2026 is poised to convene more than 500 high-caliber exhibitors and over 40,000 professional attendees from upwards of 50 countries and regions worldwide. The exhibition will feature six specialized zones covering operations and maintenance alongside existing line upgrades and renewal; outdoor rolling stock, vehicle systems, and equipment supply chains; signaling, communications, and intelligent digital solutions; infrastructure; diversified business operations; and talent education coupled with science outreach and study tours. Additionally, the event will highlight two flagship areas: a cutting-edge showcase dedicated to“Rail + Artificial Intelligence” and exclusive“International Pavilions” spotlighting global innovation.
Leveraging a wide spectrum of industry resources, this year's edition will host a dynamic lineup of concurrent events:
Seminars, technical exchanges, and product matchmaking sessions. Centering on topics such as sustainable industry development and international cooperation, these sessions will bring together leading experts, scholars, and industry pioneers to explore viable pathways for the transformation and upgrading of the urban rail transit sector.
Alongside the main exhibition, the 2026 Guangzhou Rail Transit Week will kick off with the unveiling of Guangzhou's latest industry support policies and strategic development blueprints. The program will feature a high-profile global investment promotion conference and collective contract-signing ceremony, alongside a vibrant array of supporting initiatives such as specialized job fairs, science outreach programs, educational study tours, a cultural and creative bazaar, and the“Greater Bay Area on Rail” cultural and industrial study tour.
Leveraging the platform advantages of the exhibition, MetroTrans 2026 promotes multi-party, win-win cooperation. Participants can aggregate the strengths of domestic and international rail transit owners, connect global resources, showcase cutting-edge technologies, seize strategic opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, attract outstanding talent, and elevate brand influence.
We sincerely invite global rail transit colleagues to meet in Guangzhou to discuss industry development and explore cooperation opportunities together.
Organizing Committee
Exhibition Enquiries Tian tian: 010-83935792 15901234263...
Li Lun:: 010-83935791 18600104403...
Brand Promotion He Fei:: 010-83935773 13641226399...
Centered on the theme of“Urban Rail Transit in the New Era: Enhancing Quality and Efficiency,” MetroTrans 2026 is dedicated to creating an annual industry gala that combines professional depth, industrial breadth, global perspective, and human-centric warmth.
Founded in 2015 and officially approved by China's Ministry of Commerce, MetroTrans has established itself as a premier international exhibition and exchange platform in the urban rail transit sector, having cumulatively attracted over 1,500 leading global enterprises and more than 200,000 professional visits.
Spanning a planned exhibition area of 50,000 square meters, MetroTrans 2026 is poised to convene more than 500 high-caliber exhibitors and over 40,000 professional attendees from upwards of 50 countries and regions worldwide. The exhibition will feature six specialized zones covering operations and maintenance alongside existing line upgrades and renewal; outdoor rolling stock, vehicle systems, and equipment supply chains; signaling, communications, and intelligent digital solutions; infrastructure; diversified business operations; and talent education coupled with science outreach and study tours. Additionally, the event will highlight two flagship areas: a cutting-edge showcase dedicated to“Rail + Artificial Intelligence” and exclusive“International Pavilions” spotlighting global innovation.
Leveraging a wide spectrum of industry resources, this year's edition will host a dynamic lineup of concurrent events:
Seminars, technical exchanges, and product matchmaking sessions. Centering on topics such as sustainable industry development and international cooperation, these sessions will bring together leading experts, scholars, and industry pioneers to explore viable pathways for the transformation and upgrading of the urban rail transit sector.
Alongside the main exhibition, the 2026 Guangzhou Rail Transit Week will kick off with the unveiling of Guangzhou's latest industry support policies and strategic development blueprints. The program will feature a high-profile global investment promotion conference and collective contract-signing ceremony, alongside a vibrant array of supporting initiatives such as specialized job fairs, science outreach programs, educational study tours, a cultural and creative bazaar, and the“Greater Bay Area on Rail” cultural and industrial study tour.
Leveraging the platform advantages of the exhibition, MetroTrans 2026 promotes multi-party, win-win cooperation. Participants can aggregate the strengths of domestic and international rail transit owners, connect global resources, showcase cutting-edge technologies, seize strategic opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, attract outstanding talent, and elevate brand influence.
We sincerely invite global rail transit colleagues to meet in Guangzhou to discuss industry development and explore cooperation opportunities together.
Organizing Committee
Exhibition Enquiries Tian tian: 010-83935792 15901234263...
Li Lun:: 010-83935791 18600104403...
Brand Promotion He Fei:: 010-83935773 13641226399...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment