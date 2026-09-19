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From Good Houses To Good Living: Beijing Building Industrialization Group Presents A New Vision For Residential Life At CIFTIS
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened at Shougang Park in Beijing on September 9. The exhibition area of Beijing Building Industrialization Group Corp., Ltd. drew a large crowd as soon as the venue opened. The Group is recognized as both a High-Tech Enterprise and a Technology Innovation Enterprise. To date, the Group has supplied prefabricated building components for projects covering more than 17 million square meters. Backed by its strong industrial foundation, the Group provides global clients with proven“Chinese solutions.”
At this year's CIFTIS, under the theme“Smart Modular Manufacturing · Renewing Cities · Connecting the World,” the Group has introduced a more mature portfolio of modular building products focusing on three major application scenarios - overseas markets, urban renewal, and cultural tourism.
The overseas market exhibition area features a“dual-system” strategy comprising a large-module steel-structure integrated housing system and a membrane-shell building system. Among them, the Steel-Structured Modular Building Product, a key offering for overseas markets, has attracted particular attention. Key products include Star Stay, a Mobile Modular Building Product, and its homologous product, Cloud Nest Residence, a Large-scale Modular Housing Product.
This product series offers significant advantages in overseas residential applications. It enables clustered construction of 2-3 story townhouses and detached residences. Factory prefabricated components ensure efficient on-site assembly, and the system can adapt to global climate conditions.
In addition, the urban renewal exhibition area focuses on two core scenarios: Old Town Revitalization and In-situ Demolition-Reconstruction. For the Old Town Revitalization scenario, the Prefabricated Technical System is showcased through a full-scale model unit of a renovated traditional courtyard dwelling. The solution integrates modular furniture and an integrated bathroom unit. In the cultural tourism market exhibition area, space capsules and Catering & Retail Modular Products on display have become popular photo spots. The catering and retail modular unit integrates a kitchen and dining area and is ready to operate on-site upon installation, providing flexible spaces for commercial pop-ups and outdoor markets.
Looking ahead, Beijing Building Industrialization Group Corp., Ltd. will continue to use modular construction as a vehicle to bring proven“Chinese solutions” to more parts of the world.
At this year's CIFTIS, under the theme“Smart Modular Manufacturing · Renewing Cities · Connecting the World,” the Group has introduced a more mature portfolio of modular building products focusing on three major application scenarios - overseas markets, urban renewal, and cultural tourism.
The overseas market exhibition area features a“dual-system” strategy comprising a large-module steel-structure integrated housing system and a membrane-shell building system. Among them, the Steel-Structured Modular Building Product, a key offering for overseas markets, has attracted particular attention. Key products include Star Stay, a Mobile Modular Building Product, and its homologous product, Cloud Nest Residence, a Large-scale Modular Housing Product.
This product series offers significant advantages in overseas residential applications. It enables clustered construction of 2-3 story townhouses and detached residences. Factory prefabricated components ensure efficient on-site assembly, and the system can adapt to global climate conditions.
In addition, the urban renewal exhibition area focuses on two core scenarios: Old Town Revitalization and In-situ Demolition-Reconstruction. For the Old Town Revitalization scenario, the Prefabricated Technical System is showcased through a full-scale model unit of a renovated traditional courtyard dwelling. The solution integrates modular furniture and an integrated bathroom unit. In the cultural tourism market exhibition area, space capsules and Catering & Retail Modular Products on display have become popular photo spots. The catering and retail modular unit integrates a kitchen and dining area and is ready to operate on-site upon installation, providing flexible spaces for commercial pop-ups and outdoor markets.
Looking ahead, Beijing Building Industrialization Group Corp., Ltd. will continue to use modular construction as a vehicle to bring proven“Chinese solutions” to more parts of the world.
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