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Usmile Malaysia Strengthens Brand Presence With Puteri Balqis As New Brand Muse
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The global oral care brand partners with Malaysian actress Puteri Balqis to bring innovative oral care closer to local consumers. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – Global oral care brand usmile, trusted by more than 86 million users across over 30 countries, continues to strengthen its presence in Malaysia with a focus on innovation, technology, contemporary design and consumer engagement.
As part of its continued brand-building efforts, usmile Malaysia has appointed Malaysian actress Puteri Balqis as its new brand muse.
Built around the integration of dental science, proprietary technology and modern design, usmile develops oral care solutions that combine functionality, innovation and user experience.
The brand continues to expand its international presence while bringing technology-driven oral care closer to consumers across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.
Innovation at the Heart of usmile Innovation remains central to usmile's brand philosophy. The brand's research and product development capabilities are supported by four dental laboratories and more than 750 technology patents, reflecting its continued investment in dental science, technology and product development.
usmile's portfolio includes sonic electric toothbrushes, whitening toothpaste and everyday oral hygiene solutions, designed to support consumers' different oral care needs and daily routines.
Beyond technology, usmile also places strong emphasis on design, functionality and user experience. By combining advanced technology with contemporary aesthetics, the brand aims to make oral care more accessible, engaging and relevant to modern lifestyles.
“Our focus is not only on developing innovative oral care products, but also on building a brand that consumers can understand, trust and connect with,” said Michelle Chen, Country Manager of usmile Indonesia and Malaysia.“Malaysia is an important market for us, and we are committed to strengthening our presence through innovation, consumer education and meaningful brand experiences.”
Puteri Balqis Joins Usmile Malaysia The appointment of Puteri Balqis as usmile Malaysia's new brand muse marks the brand's first local brand muse partnership since entering the Malaysian market.
With her strong connection with Malaysian audiences, Puteri Balqis will help usmile share its brand story, product innovation and oral care message with local consumers in a more relatable way.
Puteri Balqis will also be part of usmile Malaysia's MY Brand Day campaign on TikTok Shop from 18–20 September 2026, with exclusive livestream sessions from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM.
Through innovation, engaging content and consumer-focused campaigns, usmile Malaysia aims to build stronger connections with local consumers and encourage better awareness of everyday oral care. As usmile continues to grow globally, the brand remains focused on combining science, technology and design to create innovative oral care solutions for modern lifestyles.
For more information, consumers can visit usmile Malaysia's official TikTok Shop and social media channels.
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As part of its continued brand-building efforts, usmile Malaysia has appointed Malaysian actress Puteri Balqis as its new brand muse.
Built around the integration of dental science, proprietary technology and modern design, usmile develops oral care solutions that combine functionality, innovation and user experience.
The brand continues to expand its international presence while bringing technology-driven oral care closer to consumers across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.
Innovation at the Heart of usmile Innovation remains central to usmile's brand philosophy. The brand's research and product development capabilities are supported by four dental laboratories and more than 750 technology patents, reflecting its continued investment in dental science, technology and product development.
usmile's portfolio includes sonic electric toothbrushes, whitening toothpaste and everyday oral hygiene solutions, designed to support consumers' different oral care needs and daily routines.
Beyond technology, usmile also places strong emphasis on design, functionality and user experience. By combining advanced technology with contemporary aesthetics, the brand aims to make oral care more accessible, engaging and relevant to modern lifestyles.
“Our focus is not only on developing innovative oral care products, but also on building a brand that consumers can understand, trust and connect with,” said Michelle Chen, Country Manager of usmile Indonesia and Malaysia.“Malaysia is an important market for us, and we are committed to strengthening our presence through innovation, consumer education and meaningful brand experiences.”
Puteri Balqis Joins Usmile Malaysia The appointment of Puteri Balqis as usmile Malaysia's new brand muse marks the brand's first local brand muse partnership since entering the Malaysian market.
With her strong connection with Malaysian audiences, Puteri Balqis will help usmile share its brand story, product innovation and oral care message with local consumers in a more relatable way.
Puteri Balqis will also be part of usmile Malaysia's MY Brand Day campaign on TikTok Shop from 18–20 September 2026, with exclusive livestream sessions from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM.
Through innovation, engaging content and consumer-focused campaigns, usmile Malaysia aims to build stronger connections with local consumers and encourage better awareness of everyday oral care. As usmile continues to grow globally, the brand remains focused on combining science, technology and design to create innovative oral care solutions for modern lifestyles.
For more information, consumers can visit usmile Malaysia's official TikTok Shop and social media channels.
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