U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates New Partnership With The Historic Greenwich Polo Club At The 2026 East Coast Open Presented By Audi



West Palm Beach, FL, Sept 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn. ®, the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), celebrated the conclusion of the 2026 East Coast Open Presented by Audi, held August 30 through September 13 at the renowned Greenwich Polo Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, a celebrated polo destination just outside New York City. As the only high-goal tournament on the East Coast during the summer season, the historic championship once again brought together elite international competition for the sport of polo.



2026 East Coast Open Presented by Audi Winners, IGEA, celebrating with tournament trophy. Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club The 2026 season also marked a significant milestone as U.S. Polo Assn. served as the Official Apparel Brand Sponsor of Greenwich Polo Club for the first time. The new partnership connected one of the world's most recognized sports brands with one of polo's most iconic venues, further strengthening the brand's commitment to supporting the sport and its communities. The East Coast Open first took place in 1978 at Myopia Polo Club in Hamilton, Massachusetts, before moving to Greenwich Polo Club in 2005. Today, the 20-goal championship is regarded as one of the sport's most prestigious summer tournaments and a career-defining title for players competing at the highest levels of the game. East Coast Open Presented by Audi | At a Glance Tournament: East Coast Open Presented by Audi Dates: August 30 - September 13, 2026 Location: Greenwich Polo Club, Greenwich, Connecticut Significance: Only high-goal polo tournament on the East Coast during the summer season U.S. Polo Assn. Role: Official Apparel Brand Sponsor of Greenwich Polo Club Partnership Milestone: First partnership between U.S. Polo Assn. and Greenwich Polo Club Championship Matchup: IGEA (Adam Lipson (0-Goal), Joaquin Panelo (6-Goal), Raul 'Gringo' Colombres (7-Goal), Cristian 'Magoo' Laprida (7-Goal) vs. FlyHouse (Max Gundlach (1-Goal), Nicolas Diaz Alberdi (5-Goal), Felipe Miquens (6-Goal), Francisco Elizalde (8-Goal) Champion: IGEA Final Score: 10 (IGEA) - 9 (FlyHouse) Most Valuable Player: Cristian 'Magoo' Laprida (IGEA) Best Playing Argentine Pony: Acer Comandada, played by Francisco Elizalde (FlyHouse) Best Playing Pony: Taita Nikita, played by Raul 'Gringo' Colombres (IGEA) Charity Beneficiary: Rising Starr Horse Rescue and Old Friends Equine Rescue Game Highlights: IGEA defeated FlyHouse 10-9 in a thrilling final, with Raul 'Gringo' Colombres scoring the golden goal to secure the championship title. Colombres, a highly accomplished player on the global polo stage, helped lead IGEA to victory in one of the sport's premier high-goal summer tournaments. "The East Coast Open is one of the most prestigious championships in American polo, bringing together outstanding players, exceptional horses, and a passionate polo community," said Tim Kelly, Chairman of the United States Polo Association. "Greenwich Polo Club has long been an important home for our sport, and the support of U.S. Polo Assn. through this new partnership helps elevate the experience for players and fans while celebrating the traditions and future of polo."



Action on the field between teams IGEA and FlyHouse for the 2026 East Coast Open at the Greenwich Polo Club. Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club Throughout this tournament, U.S. Polo Assn. enhanced the guest experience through a variety of on-site activations, including a special halftime divot stomp giveaway featuring commemorative red, white, and blue branded hats in celebration of America's 250th Anniversary. Fans also enjoyed The Divot StompTM, the brand's signature cocktail, available at select locations during the final. In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. incorporated elements of its global campaign, The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born From The GameTM, reinforcing the authentic connection between the sport of polo and the iconic polo shirt that has inspired generations around the world. As part of the final awards ceremony, U.S. Polo Assn. made charitable donations on behalf of the tournament finalists to Rising Starr Horse Rescue and Old Friends Equine Rescue. The donations reflect the brand's ongoing support of the polo ponies, equine-health organizations, and polo player communities that help sustain the sport of polo.



2026 East Coast Open Runner-Up, FlyHouse, accepting the charity check donation to Old Friends Equine Rescue, with USPA Global and Greenwich Polo Club leadership. Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club "Greenwich Polo Club has long been dedicated to showcasing the very best of our sport, and partnering with U.S. Polo Assn. this season has brought forth a new level of energy and participation" said Peter M. Brant, founder of Greenwich Polo Club and member of the Polo Hall of Fame. "The brand's authentic connection to polo and its commitment to supporting the sport, makes U.S. Polo Assn. a natural partner for this historic championship." The East Coast Open continues to serve as one of the premier stages for high-goal tournaments in North America, attracting top international talent and passionate fans to Greenwich each summer. Through its support of the tournament, Greenwich Polo Club, and the broader polo community, U.S. Polo Assn. remains committed to advancing the sport while creating meaningful experiences that celebrate the sport's heritage, lifestyle, and future. "The East Coast Open represents the rich history, competitive excellence, and longstanding traditions that make polo such a unique sport," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn.'s first year partnering with Greenwich Polo Club provided a tremendous opportunity for our global sport brand to connect more sport fans and consumers to the game while supporting one of the sport's most prestigious high-goal summer championships." About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials. The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIN Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired brand has earned international recognition for global growth and sports content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, WWD, and GQ, as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources worldwide. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages its subsidiary, Global Polo, the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo or Global Polo on YouTube. For Further Information, Contact: Shannon Stilson - VP, Sports Marketing & Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 - E-mail: [email protected] Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: [email protected] SOURCE: USPA Global

