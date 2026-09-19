MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Bayer to Present How it Rebuilt Global Planning with OMP at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2026

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Sept 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, invites attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2026 in London to its joint session with multinational Bayer. Representatives of the Pharmaceutical division and the global IT department will show what it took to rebuild global planning around faster, higher-quality decisions, how Unison PlanningTM supports that at scale, and where AI fits in.







Rebuilding planning at Bayer's scale

Bayer treated its move to Unison PlanningTM as more than a system replacement, rebuilding processes, master data, and ways of working across its global manufacturing and affiliate network.

During their Gartner session, Mirja Meyer, Principal Product Manager and Program Lead IT at Bayer, and Karsten Hahm, Program Lead OMP Implementation at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, will cover:

What adoption actually took What changed in decision speed and quality Where AI fits on the roadmap ahead

Sign up for the session

Why planning leaders should attend

AI-driven planning is on every agenda. Bayer's session addresses the part that usually goes unsaid: what a planning organization needs in place before an AI implementation survives the test of a real supply chain.

Meet OMP and explore what it means to make decisions at the speed of change

Throughout the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit (Oct 5-6, London), OMP is present at booth 203, demonstrating how Unison PlanningTM and UnisonIQ help organizations move toward always-on supply chain orchestration. See how integrated planning, enhanced by the latest AI advancements, drives faster scenario evaluation, stronger collaboration, and measurable business results.

Join OMP at Gartner to hear Bayer's journey firsthand and leave with a clearer path to faster, more confident supply chain decisions.

Session at a glance

Title: Inside Bayer's Global Planning Rebuild and AI Roadmap - Faster Decisions at Scale Speakers: Mirja Meyer, Principal Product Manager, Program Lead IT, Bayer Karsten Hahm, Program Lead OMP Implementation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals When: Tuesday, October 6, 11:15 - 11:45 AM GMT+1 / 12:15 - 12:45 PM CEST Where: InterContinental London - The O2, London, United Kingdom

To see where you can meet OMP next, visit our events calendar.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics, tires, and building products - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.

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SOURCE: OMP