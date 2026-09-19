MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Duraqex's Business Scope and Platform Plans Through AFS, MSB and SEC Records

Adelaide, AU, Sept 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Duraqex's supplied business materials cover Australian financial services representation, U.S. money services registration and securities filings. Together with accessible official records, they provide information about the named entities. Each record serves a different purpose and must be matched to specific services.







Together with accessible official records, they provide information about the named entities. Each record serves a different purpose and must be matched to specific services.

The project materials extend that examination to execution: which entities bear responsibility, what their authorisations cover, and what evidence supports the proposed custody and settlement capabilities.

Platform Design Focuses on Capital Efficiency Across Markets

Duraqex's project materials describe the digital asset market infrastructure addressing jurisdictional access differences, settlement arrangements, collateral eligibility and separately calculated margin across products or entities.

These conditions affect whether capital can be deployed. An asset may have market value but remain ineligible as margin; credited funds may await settlement before further use.

The proposed architecture connects market access, collateral management, execution and settlement. Project documents explain the design; availability requires product-status information and operational records.

AFS Record Identifies DURAQEX PTY LTD as an Authorised Representative

The supplied Australian record lists DURAQEX PTY LTD as authorised representative 001322634 of OPHELEO HOLDINGS PTY LTD, holder of Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence 224485. The document marks the representative's status as "Current."

This describes a representative appointment, not an independently held AFS licence. Service coverage depends on the authorisation and licence conditions.

Contracting entities, products and customer categories must correspond to those permissions. An ASIC lookup link is provided, but the status reported here remains attributed to the supplied record; live status was not independently verified.

FinCEN MSB Registration Lists Reported Activities

According to the official FinCEN record retrieved on September 16, 2026, Duraqex Ltd is listed under Money Services Business (MSB) registration number 31000337348934. Reported activities include foreign exchange dealing, issuing and selling money orders, and issuing traveller's checks.

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) states that registrants supply the information and registration does not constitute approval or endorsement. The record should be described as MSB registration, rather than a digital asset exchange licence.

The lookup confirmed the named entry and number. It does not verify custody, withdrawal capability or solvency.

SEC Form D Identifies DURAQEX LTD

The official SEC EDGAR Form D filing identifies DURAQEX LTD under Central Index Key (CIK) 0002144180.

Form D is a notice of an exempt securities offering; the CIK identifies the filer. Readers can consult the SEC database to examine the issuer's information, identifier and securities offering disclosures, within the scope of that Form D filing.

Custody, Proof of Reserves and Settlement Require Operational Evidence

Business records address entity identification and reported information. Platform capabilities require operating evidence.

Custody assessment considers asset-control permissions, separation of customer and corporate assets, and obligations owed to customers. Proof of Reserves should specify the assets and liabilities covered, verification methods and limitations.

Execution and settlement assessment also considers test coverage, exception handling and reviewable settlement records. These are assessment criteria, not statements that Duraqex has implemented or completed those checks.

Matching contracting entities, service permissions and operating records would help users and business partners assess the platform. Registration and filing records alone do not establish comprehensive authorisation, solvency or asset safety.

About Duraqex

Duraqex's project materials describe digital asset market infrastructure focused on capital efficiency, market access, custody and verifiable settlement. Product status and service eligibility depend on applicable authorisations and operational evidence.

Sources and Publication Disclosure

This company-supplied document assessment draws on project materials, the supplied Australian record and retrieved FinCEN and SEC records. It includes no account-opening, deposit or withdrawal testing or independent security audit and is not an independent platform rating.

Media Contact

Contact: Ravindu Wickramasuriya

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