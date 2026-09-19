MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2026 Closes as a Major Success with SAR 5.5 Billion in Agreements and announcement, Confirming Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Lead the Future of Biotechnology

RIYADH, KSA, Sept 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit closed today as a major success in its fourth edition and a clear statement of the scale of Saudi Arabia's ambition in biotechnology. Over three days, more than 15,000 visitors from more than 57 countries and more than 200 speakers across more than 70 sessions saw that ambition turned into more than 40 agreements, initiatives, and announcements with a combined declared value of more than SAR 5 billion (USD 1.33 billion), up from more than USD 100 million in deal value generated at the 2024 edition. Partners came from Spain, China, Japan, Germany, the United States, South Korea, Denmark, and Malaysia to join the Kingdom's leading universities, research centers, and manufacturers at the Sofitel Riyadh Hotel and Convention Centre, where more than 120 sponsors and exhibitors filled 6,000 square meters of event space and more than 180 strategic meetings took place.





More than 40 agreements and announcements, initiatives, and announcements worth more than SAR 5 billion (USD 1.33 billion) delivered on every pillar of the Summit, from national strategy and regulation to investment, research readiness, and talent, with participants from more than 57 countries in Riyadh.

The Summit opened on 14 September under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and was inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard. His Excellency Prof. Bandar Alknawy MD, FRCPC CEO of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA) and President of King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS), and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) Chairman of RGMBS, addressed the opening ceremony, describing the Summit as a platform for advancing the National Biotechnology Strategy launched by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in January 2024, at a time of rapid and far-reaching discovery in the field. Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief Executive Officer of the FII Institute, addressed the opening ceremony.

Her Royal Highness highlighted the role of capital, ideas, and long-term alliances in turning scientific breakthroughs into lasting impact on humanity. She placed the human purpose of the field at the center of the Summit's work: extending not only the length of life but its quality, so that patients gain more time, and better time, with the people they love.

FOUR PILLARS, ONE NATIONAL MISSION

RGMBS 2026 was built on four pillars under the theme Building the Foundations of Biotechnology Excellence, with each pillar explored through scientific, panel, and executive sessions.

Governmental strategies and regulatory support. KAIMRC and the Ministry of Investment launched BioSync. The one stop shop for every biotech investor, consolidating the Kingdom's entire life sciences ecosystem into a single, authoritative platform. Regulators and scientists shared the stage throughout the program, culminating in a Day Three panel on regulation as an enabling scientific tool. Investment and funding. Vaccine Industrial Company confirmed that its human vaccine manufacturing facility, a SAR 500 million investment across 42,000 square meters, is 85 percent complete and is planned to localize up to 80 percent of the Kingdom's essential vaccine needs. Sanabil Studio by Redesign Health signed with Telepath by Tahlili on AI and digital pathology, with a potential investment of USD 3 million, and the Life Sciences Innovation Forum drew applications from more than 100 companies, nominated more than 25 for investment, and engaged five investment funds willing to invest with a combined value of more than USD 120 million. Research and development readiness. King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a Center of Excellence for Genomics, Proteomics, and Biobanking. The University Hospitals Program at the Council of Universities' Affairs signed with Novo Nordisk to build clinical trial capability, including earlier phase trials. KAIMRC also agreed research collaborations with Olink in proteomics, Tiziana Life Sciences in immunomodulation and neuroimmunology, and Japan's Chiyoda Corporation in plant-based peptide production for cancer treatment. King Saud University and BioMe of South Korea signed to establish a microbiome joint venture, the University of Hafr Al Batin partnered with BGI Group, and Najran University launched the Najran Genomic Biobank Initiative. Building capabilities. KAIMRC signed with Rutgers University on a summer school, master's programs, and research in artificial intelligence, and with LeapUp on training and capacity building. Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and Cellenkos launched a program to develop Saudi female talent in cell and gene therapy and biomanufacturing, and SVAX and Batterjee Medical College agreed accredited biomanufacturing training with up to 350 seats per cycle. King Saud University launched four national initiatives, including an annual Saudi International Biotechnology Conference and the KSU BioHack hackathon.

THREE DAYS ON THE MAIN STAGE

Day One: The program opened with the National Biotechnology Strategy and a session on global partnership with Dr. Steve Yang of WuXi AppTec, Mr. Alec Reynolds of Flagship Pioneering, and Prof. Ahmed Alaskar of KAIMRC, before turning to AI in biotechnology and multi-omics, including Prof. Jin-Soo Kim of KAIST on mitochondrial DNA editing beyond CRISPR. Day Two: Investment, immunology, and bioengineering took the stage, with Mr. Kasim Kutay of Novo Holdings on investing in AI, Prof. Keith T. Flaherty, President of the American Association for Cancer Research, on cancer immunology, Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi on the human immune system in space, and Dr. Matthew H. Porteus of Stanford University on CRISPR-engineered cell-based drugs. Day Three: The final day focused on the biotechnology workforce and regulation, a closing keynote from Dr. Hyun-Young Park, Deputy Minister of the Korea National Institute of Health, ahead of the closing ceremony.

"RGMBS 2026 has shown the world what Saudi Arabia means when it says biotechnology is a national mission. We named this edition for foundations, and over three days those foundations were laid in full view: a vaccine plant nearing completion, a genomics center with Thermo Fisher, clinical trials with Novo Nordisk, and training for a new generation of Saudi scientists, each with a named partner and a defined scope.

"Under the direction of our leadership and the National Biotechnology Strategy, the Kingdom is committed to leading this field for decades to come. We will measure that leadership by one standard above all: the difference it makes to the lives of patients and their families."

H.E Bandar Alknawy MD, FRCPC CEO of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA) and President of KSAU-HS and KAIMRC Chairman of RGMBS.

RGMBS 2026 was organized and supervised by the Ministry of National Guard, represented by its Health Affairs sector, and hosted by King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS), and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), with the Ministry of Investment, Invest Saudi, and the FII Institute serving as strategic partners. The commitments made in Riyadh advance the National Biotechnology Strategy, which targets a USD 34.6 billion contribution to non-oil GDP from biotechnology by 2040, and confirm the Kingdom's place at the forefront of global biotechnology in the years ahead.

About The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit

The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's flagship platform for medical biotechnology, convening the global scientific, investment, and policy communities in Riyadh. Organized and supervised by the Ministry of National Guard, represented by its Health Affairs sector, and hosted by KAIMRC and KSAU-HS, the Summit advances the goals of the National Biotechnology Strategy and supports the Kingdom's emergence as a global destination for health innovation. The fourth edition took place from 14 to 16 September 2026 in Riyadh. rgmbs

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