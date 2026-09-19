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Bulgaria Sets Its Sights on the Gulf as a Year-Round European Destination
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Mirella Tasseva: “The Gulf is a strategic market for Bulgaria, and we are ready to build stronger tourism partnerships”
Dubai, UAE: Bulgaria is stepping up its tourism engagement with the Gulf region through its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2026, positioning the country as a diverse, year-round European destination and seeking to expand partnerships with travel companies, tour operators, airlines, hotels and tourism organisations across the UAE and GCC.
Speaking to Gulf Tourism News, Ms. Mirella Tasseva , Tourism Adviser at the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism, said Bulgaria’s presence at ATM Dubai 2026 reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Gulf travel industry and creating new opportunities for tourism cooperation.
“The Gulf is a strategic market for Bulgaria, and Arabian Travel Market gives us an excellent opportunity to bring our destination closer to travellers and tourism professionals from the UAE and the wider GCC. We want to build long-term partnerships and demonstrate that Bulgaria offers much more than a traditional European holiday — it is a destination of nature, culture, wellness, mountains, the Black Sea, gastronomy and authentic experiences throughout the year,” said Ms. Tasseva.
She emphasised that Bulgaria is increasingly focusing on the Gulf as an important international market, with the UAE playing a particularly significant role as a global aviation, tourism and business hub.
A European destination designed for four seasons
Bulgaria offers Gulf travellers a distinctive combination of experiences within one European destination.
During the summer months, visitors can explore the country's Black Sea coastline and seaside resorts, while the winter season offers skiing and mountain escapes. Throughout the year, Bulgaria also provides opportunities for wellness and SPA tourism, thermal springs, medical tourism, cultural heritage, historic cities, nature-based travel, gastronomy and luxury leisure experiences.
This diversity makes Bulgaria particularly relevant to Gulf travellers looking for destinations that can offer both relaxation and discovery, while providing different travel experiences across the four seasons.
Building stronger Bulgaria–Gulf tourism links
According to Ms. Tasseva, connectivity remains a key factor in unlocking the full potential of tourism between Bulgaria and the Gulf.
“Air connectivity is fundamental to tourism growth. The UAE is one of the world's leading aviation hubs, connecting travellers from across the Gulf, Asia and other international markets. Stronger connectivity can create new opportunities for Bulgaria and make our destination even more accessible to Gulf travellers,” she said.
The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism has also highlighted the importance of developing stronger air connectivity between Bulgaria and the UAE and of positioning the UAE as an important gateway for Bulgarian tourism promotion in the Gulf and wider international markets.
From destination awareness to business partnerships
Tasseva said Bulgaria's objective is to move from destination promotion towards deeper commercial cooperation with the Gulf travel trade.
“Our objective is not simply to increase awareness of Bulgaria. We want to create meaningful business partnerships with travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels and investors in the Gulf. We are ready to listen to the market, understand the preferences of Gulf travellers and work together to develop attractive programmes and experiences,” she said.
She added that the Bulgarian tourism industry is well positioned to cooperate with Gulf partners across several segments, including leisure tourism, luxury travel, wellness and SPA, winter tourism, cultural tourism, nature and experiential travel.
Bulgaria: A new European proposition for Gulf travellers
For travellers from the GCC, Bulgaria represents an opportunity to discover a European destination combining mountains and sea, historic cities and modern resorts, wellness and adventure, traditional culture and contemporary hospitality.
Its relatively compact geography allows visitors to combine several experiences within a single trip — from the Black Sea and mountain resorts to thermal destinations, cultural landmarks and historic cities.
This combination is increasingly relevant to Gulf travellers seeking multi-experience holidays, family travel, wellness escapes and distinctive European experiences beyond the traditional destinations.
“We are ready for the next chapter”
Concluding her remarks, Ms. Tasseva said Bulgaria sees considerable potential for expanding tourism cooperation with the UAE and GCC.
“We believe the next chapter of Bulgaria–Gulf tourism cooperation should be based on stronger connectivity, direct dialogue and innovative tourism products. Bulgaria is ready to welcome more travellers from the Gulf and to work with our partners in the region to create experiences that are memorable, authentic and worthy of a return visit,” Ms. Taseva concluded.
Bulgaria's participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026 underlines the country's ambition to strengthen its international tourism profile and establish deeper relationships with one of the world's most dynamic travel markets — while presenting Bulgaria as a welcoming, diverse and year-round European destination for Gulf travellers.
About Bulgaria Tourism
Bulgaria is a European destination offering a rich combination of Black Sea beaches, mountain landscapes, ski resorts, thermal springs, wellness and SPA centres, cultural heritage, historic cities, nature and gastronomy. Its four-season tourism offer provides opportunities for summer holidays, winter sports, wellness retreats, cultural journeys and nature-based experiences.
Dubai, UAE: Bulgaria is stepping up its tourism engagement with the Gulf region through its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2026, positioning the country as a diverse, year-round European destination and seeking to expand partnerships with travel companies, tour operators, airlines, hotels and tourism organisations across the UAE and GCC.
Speaking to Gulf Tourism News, Ms. Mirella Tasseva , Tourism Adviser at the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism, said Bulgaria’s presence at ATM Dubai 2026 reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Gulf travel industry and creating new opportunities for tourism cooperation.
“The Gulf is a strategic market for Bulgaria, and Arabian Travel Market gives us an excellent opportunity to bring our destination closer to travellers and tourism professionals from the UAE and the wider GCC. We want to build long-term partnerships and demonstrate that Bulgaria offers much more than a traditional European holiday — it is a destination of nature, culture, wellness, mountains, the Black Sea, gastronomy and authentic experiences throughout the year,” said Ms. Tasseva.
She emphasised that Bulgaria is increasingly focusing on the Gulf as an important international market, with the UAE playing a particularly significant role as a global aviation, tourism and business hub.
A European destination designed for four seasons
Bulgaria offers Gulf travellers a distinctive combination of experiences within one European destination.
During the summer months, visitors can explore the country's Black Sea coastline and seaside resorts, while the winter season offers skiing and mountain escapes. Throughout the year, Bulgaria also provides opportunities for wellness and SPA tourism, thermal springs, medical tourism, cultural heritage, historic cities, nature-based travel, gastronomy and luxury leisure experiences.
This diversity makes Bulgaria particularly relevant to Gulf travellers looking for destinations that can offer both relaxation and discovery, while providing different travel experiences across the four seasons.
Building stronger Bulgaria–Gulf tourism links
According to Ms. Tasseva, connectivity remains a key factor in unlocking the full potential of tourism between Bulgaria and the Gulf.
“Air connectivity is fundamental to tourism growth. The UAE is one of the world's leading aviation hubs, connecting travellers from across the Gulf, Asia and other international markets. Stronger connectivity can create new opportunities for Bulgaria and make our destination even more accessible to Gulf travellers,” she said.
The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism has also highlighted the importance of developing stronger air connectivity between Bulgaria and the UAE and of positioning the UAE as an important gateway for Bulgarian tourism promotion in the Gulf and wider international markets.
From destination awareness to business partnerships
Tasseva said Bulgaria's objective is to move from destination promotion towards deeper commercial cooperation with the Gulf travel trade.
“Our objective is not simply to increase awareness of Bulgaria. We want to create meaningful business partnerships with travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels and investors in the Gulf. We are ready to listen to the market, understand the preferences of Gulf travellers and work together to develop attractive programmes and experiences,” she said.
She added that the Bulgarian tourism industry is well positioned to cooperate with Gulf partners across several segments, including leisure tourism, luxury travel, wellness and SPA, winter tourism, cultural tourism, nature and experiential travel.
Bulgaria: A new European proposition for Gulf travellers
For travellers from the GCC, Bulgaria represents an opportunity to discover a European destination combining mountains and sea, historic cities and modern resorts, wellness and adventure, traditional culture and contemporary hospitality.
Its relatively compact geography allows visitors to combine several experiences within a single trip — from the Black Sea and mountain resorts to thermal destinations, cultural landmarks and historic cities.
This combination is increasingly relevant to Gulf travellers seeking multi-experience holidays, family travel, wellness escapes and distinctive European experiences beyond the traditional destinations.
“We are ready for the next chapter”
Concluding her remarks, Ms. Tasseva said Bulgaria sees considerable potential for expanding tourism cooperation with the UAE and GCC.
“We believe the next chapter of Bulgaria–Gulf tourism cooperation should be based on stronger connectivity, direct dialogue and innovative tourism products. Bulgaria is ready to welcome more travellers from the Gulf and to work with our partners in the region to create experiences that are memorable, authentic and worthy of a return visit,” Ms. Taseva concluded.
Bulgaria's participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026 underlines the country's ambition to strengthen its international tourism profile and establish deeper relationships with one of the world's most dynamic travel markets — while presenting Bulgaria as a welcoming, diverse and year-round European destination for Gulf travellers.
About Bulgaria Tourism
Bulgaria is a European destination offering a rich combination of Black Sea beaches, mountain landscapes, ski resorts, thermal springs, wellness and SPA centres, cultural heritage, historic cities, nature and gastronomy. Its four-season tourism offer provides opportunities for summer holidays, winter sports, wellness retreats, cultural journeys and nature-based experiences.
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