Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Shares Wedding Photos, Says Sons Walked Her Down The Aisle

Goldsmith posted the photos on Instagram days after the couple quietly married in London, thanking family and friends who attended the ceremony and helped organize the event. The wedding, held on September 12, was attended by close relatives and a small group of friends rather than public figures or political leaders.

In her post, Goldsmith said her sons played a central role in the ceremony by escorting her down the aisle. She also thanked her stepdaughter, Tyrian White, for serving as her maid of honor, while Cameron O'Reilly's daughters, Sasha and Tara, were among the bridesmaids.

The photographs show Goldsmith wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress paired with a pearl-embroidered veil, while family members and children from both families participated in the celebration. The reception featured a simple wedding cake decorated with fresh fruit, reflecting the ceremony's intimate atmosphere.

Goldsmith, a British writer, film producer and philanthropist, was married to Imran Khan from 1995 until their divorce in 2004. The couple has two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who have largely stayed out of public life but have occasionally spoken in support of their father since his imprisonment in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who remains in custody in Pakistan while facing multiple legal cases, was not involved in the ceremony. Goldsmith has repeatedly criticized Pakistani authorities over Khan's detention and has publicly campaigned for his release, although she has otherwise kept her personal life largely private.

Cameron O'Reilly is an Irish financier and private equity executive and the son of the late Irish-Australian media businessman Sir Anthony O'Reilly. The couple's marriage follows more than a year of their publicly known relationship.

The wedding photos quickly drew widespread attention on social media, with supporters congratulating Goldsmith and many commenting on the appearance of her sons, whose participation in the ceremony was widely highlighted by British and Pakistani media.