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Technical Education For Youth And Adults: COVAO In Cartago Launches Night Programs


2026-09-19 04:32:53
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Technical Education for Youth and Adults: COVAO in Cartago Launches Night Programs appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Vocacional de Cartago Technical High School (COVAO) is expanding educational opportunities for the community by offering specialized night technical training programs tailored for youth and adults seeking career advancemen or labor market reinsertion.

To introduce these options, COVAO will host open exploration days for all interested candidates on September 25 and 26, offering a direct look into the available technical majors, curriculum details, and professional outcomes.

Key Benefits of Night Technical Education

Designed specifically to accommodate individuals balancing daytime employment or family responsibilities, this educational model bridges the gap between ambition and opportunity:

  • Work-Life Balance: Empowers students to pursue advanced technical education without disrupting their current work schedules.
  • High-Demand Skills: Focuses on practical specialties aligned with modern industrial and commercial demands in the region.
  • Professional Growth: Provides formal certifications that enhance employability and long-term career prospects for adult learners and young adults alike.

The post Technical Education for Youth and Adults: COVAO in Cartago Launches Night Programs appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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Costa Rica News

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