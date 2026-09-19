MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post NASA Space Apps Challenge Opens Call in Costa Rica for Beginners with No Prior Tech Experience appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Space innovation and global problem-solving are no longer exclusive to software engineers or scientists. The prestigious NASA International Space Apps Challenge has officially opened its call for participants in Costa Rica, extending an open invitation to students, educators, creatives, designers, and science enthusiasts of all backgrounds- with no prior experience in technology or coding required.

Considered the world's largest hackathon, this international event brings together multidisciplinary talent to develop creative solutions to real-world challenges proposed by NASA and its space agency partners, utilizing open public data.

What is the Challenge and Who Can Participate?

During the hackathon weekend, participating teams choose one of NASA's challenges-ranging from climate data analysis and Earth sciences to space exploration tools and science communication-to build an original solution.

The core philosophy of the event is that diverse perspectives drive innovation:



Coding is optional: Teams need storytellers, graphic designers, educators, strategists, artists, and analytical thinkers to complement technical ideas.

Collaborative Learning: It is an ideal space to experiment, learn from specialized mentors, and connect with a vibrant community passionate about science and technology. Global Reach: Local standout projects get the chance to compete globally and be evaluated by NASA experts and scientists.

Registrations are now open on the event's official platforms, inviting Costa Ricans from all walks of life to join this adventure of open science, creativity, and community collaboration.

The post NASA Space Apps Challenge Opens Call in Costa Rica for Beginners with No Prior Tech Experience appeared first on The Costa Rica News.