More Than 40 Tourism Companies And Organizations To Gather At The 6Th San Jose Tourism Expo Fair

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The 6th San Jose Tourism Expo Fair 2026 will bring together more than 40 companies and organizations linked to various segments of the tourism industry on Tuesday, September 22, in a day aimed at strengthening commercialization and generating new opportunities for the sector. Hotels and tourist accommodations, airlines, car rentals, operators, and service providers will form part of this professional encounter, which will allow tourism offerings to be brought directly to those who have the opportunity to incorporate and commercialize them within their products and programs.

The activity will convene representatives of travel agencies and tour operators, organizers of congresses, conventions, and incentive travel, chambers, associations, institutions, and other professionals linked to tourism activity.

Under the concept“San Jose, starting point to discover the beauties of Costa Rica,” the Expo Fair will highlight the capital as a connection to national tourism offerings. The programming will include the participation of the ICT with“San Jose, heartbeat of our identity,” in addition to a commercial area to generate encounters and new opportunities among companies and professionals of the sector.

“We seek to bring together different components of our tourism offering and bring them directly to those who can turn them into new products and experiences for travelers. We want San Jose to be that connection point from which we can show everything Costa Rica has to offer,” stated Oscar Keith Rivera, general coordinator of the 6th San Jose Tourism Expo Fair 2026.

Hernán Imhoff, president of the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, emphasized that“this type of event is essential to give visibility to local destinations that are highly sought after by a large segment of the public throughout the country.”

Since its first edition in 2018, the Expo Fair has evolved as an initiative aimed at strengthening coordination among the different actors in the industry. In 2026, it reaches its sixth edition, reaffirming its focus on strengthening domestic tourism and the national tourism value chain.

The post More Than 40 Tourism Companies and Organizations to Gather at the 6th San Jose Tourism Expo Fair appeared first on The Costa Rica News.