Macron Warns Of Growing Russian Threat: How 'Hybrid Attacks' Are Targeting Europe

MENAFN - Live Mint) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday ordered his government to prepare a plan to protect the country's critical infrastructure and sensitive defence and technology sites from what he described as an intensifying Russian“hybrid threat”.

Speaking after a meeting with French political leaders in Paris, Macron said the threat to France and other European countries had increased in recent weeks. He said the measures would focus in particular on protection against drone and cyberattacks.

Macron also said France would continue supporting Ukraine despite the Russian threats, adding that such attacks were intended to intimidate European countries and disrupt their backing for Kyiv.

“This will not go unanswered,” Macron said, without detailing what response France could take.

Hybrid warfare refers to the use of multiple methods-military and non-military, overt and covert-to pressure or destabilise another country without necessarily triggering a conventional armed conflict.

In the European context, authorities have attributed or investigated a range of activities linked to Russia, including:

-Cyberattacks and cyberespionage

-Sabotage of critical infrastructure

-Arson and attacks carried out through proxies

-Drone surveillance or incursions

-GPS jamming and other electronic interference

-Disinformation and influence operations

Espionage

-Interference with energy, transport and communications networks

The objective, according to European governments and security agencies, can range from stealing sensitive information to disrupting infrastructure, creating uncertainty and imposing costs on countries supporting Ukraine.

European governments have reported a growing number of incidents they attribute to, or are investigating for possible links to, Russian hybrid operations since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

These activities go beyond conventional warfare and include cyberattacks, espionage, sabotage, arson, drone operations, GPS jamming and disinformation.

Nord Stream, 2022: The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was investigated as a possible act of sabotage, with Western officials and sources accusing Russia of involvement.

GPS disruptions, 2024: Baltic countries reported widespread navigation interference affecting aircraft, with Russia suspected of being responsible.

Undersea cables, 2024: Several communications and power cables in the Baltic Sea were damaged in incidents investigated as possible sabotage.

Cyberattacks: European officials have repeatedly reported Russia-linked cyber operations targeting governments and critical infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Espionage: Sweden said in August 2026 that it had disrupted a Russian intelligence operation allegedly aimed at influencing decision-making and discrediting Sweden and its allies.

Drone incidents: European authorities have reported suspicious drones near military, defence and transport facilities, including the August 2026 incident at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Assassination plot: Poland said in August 2026 that it had thwarted an alleged Russian-ordered plot to assassinate a US-Ukrainian citizen.

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